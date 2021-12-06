Anti-Suicide Drugs Market 2019

Report Details:

Depression is one of the major healthcare burdens worldwide leading to lower productivity and in severe cases leading to suicidal tendencies. Anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs are especially high in demand during economic crisis and social negligence. These drugs also serve as a therapy for preventing suicidal thoughts and attempts. However, overdose of these drugs can be fatal and therefore, needs to be administered under the direction of a physician.

The global Anti-Suicide Drugs market is valued at 3600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Suicide Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Suicide Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc

H. Lundbeck A/S

NeuroRx, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Segment by Type

Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Anti-Psychotic Drugs

NMDA Antagonist

Antibiotic Analog

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Anti-Suicide Drugs Manufacturers

Anti-Suicide Drugs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Anti-Suicide Drugs Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Suicide Drugs

1.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs

1.2.3 Anti-Psychotic Drugs

1.2.4 NMDA Antagonist

1.2.5 Antibiotic Analog

1.3 Anti-Suicide Drugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-Suicide Drugs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Retail pharmacies

1.3.4 Online pharmacies

1.4 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Suicide Drugs Business

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Pfizer Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pfizer Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AstraZeneca plc

7.2.1 AstraZeneca plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AstraZeneca plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eli Lilly and Company

7.3.1 Eli Lilly and Company Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Allergan plc

7.4.1 Allergan plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Allergan plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Merck & Co., Inc

7.6.1 Merck & Co., Inc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Merck & Co., Inc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 H. Lundbeck A/S

7.7.1 H. Lundbeck A/S Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 H. Lundbeck A/S Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NeuroRx, Inc

7.8.1 NeuroRx, Inc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NeuroRx, Inc Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Johnson & Johnson

7.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Anti-Suicide Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Anti-Suicide Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Anti-Suicide Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

