Automotive Augmented Reality Market Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2023

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by sensor technology (Lidar, Sensor fusion, Radar, CCD), By level of autonomous driving (Conventional, Semi-Autonomous), By Function (AR HUD with Navigation, standard functions, adaptive cruise control) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Highlights

Augmented reality and virtual reality are considered to be two of the most successful and comprehensive technologies in today’s technological world. Augmented reality in automobiles is expected to be the next big thing, particularly with the advent of autonomous and semi-autonomous cars. Major OEMs and vehicle manufacturers are upgrading from traditional car sales approaches to utilizing AR in their showrooms, which could result in enhancing the overall sales process, ultimately increasing the conversion rate. Virtually test driving a new car is one of the experiences offered by Jaguar Land Rover via an AR-enabled banner ad campaign. Besides, AR is also expected to have a positive impact while engaging customers on some of the technical features of the vehicles, post purchase. Post-purchase services such as scanning the car through a virtual technician, topping-up brake fluids and other oils are expected to be a common occurrence once the AR technology is fully integrated in the automotive sector.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Augmented Reality Market include

Delphi Automotive (Ireland)

Panasonic (Japan)

Hyundai Motor (South Korea)

BMW (Germany)

Alphabet (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Denso (US)

Garmin International (US)

ContinentalAG (Germany)

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global Automotive Augmented Reality Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Presence of China, India, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea where the sales of automobiles has continuously gone up due to the increased urbanization and growing purchasing powers of consumers, has proven to be a key driver in this region. Rise in respective government initiatives to increase awareness regarding road safety is further expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, growing R&D and innovations in the field of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles will drive the growth for Automotive Augmented Reality market. Europe is estimated to hold the second highest revenue market share and expected to continue its growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive augmented reality market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive Automotive Augmented Reality market by sensor technology, level of autonomous driving, function, and regions.

By Sensor Technology

LIDAR

Sensor fusion

Radar

CCD/ VMOs Image Sensors

By level of Autonomous Driving

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Function

AR HUD with Navigation

AR HUD With Standard Functions,

AR HUD With Lane Departure Warning

Advanced AR HUD

AR HUD With Adaptive Cruise Control

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

