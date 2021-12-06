Automotive Differential Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says BorgWarner, Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp., GKN plc, JTEKT Corp., Neapco by 2027 | A Promising Study Report by Premium Market Insights

The automotive differential is an essential component of an automobile which is used for transferring the required amount of torque to the wheels at different time intervals according to specific requirements. The main functionality of a differential is to help a vehicle turn by limiting the rpm of each wheels. Pinion bearings, side bearings, spider & side gears, and differential drive gears are some of the components integrated into the differential assemblies. Differential supports the wheels to rotate at different rpm via speed reduction at pinion gear assembly and thereby helps in providing better traction.

The strong demand for premium cars and SUVs across the world is the major factor that is driving the growth of the automotive differential market. Differential is an essential component for each and every vehicle. However, locking differential or limited slip differential are costly and are only available in higher end cars.

Leading Automotive Differential Market Players:

1. American Axle Manufacturing, Inc.

2. BorgWarner Inc.

3. Dana Limited

4. Drexler Automotive GmbH

5. Eaton Corporation

6. GKN plc

7. JTEKT Corporation

8. Neapco Inc.

9. Schaeffler Technologies AG Co. KG

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

