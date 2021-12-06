Building Materials Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period

The market report titled ‘Global Building Materials Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Building Materials Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for housing units & infrastructural facilities,

Growing urbanization,

Increasing real estate investments, and

Popularity of stamped & decorative concrete

Building Materials Market Drivers

Construction aggregates segment accounted for the significant share of construction materials market during 2016.

However, the cement segment will account for maximum share of this market in the forecasting period.

This is because cement is the main ingredient for mass construction such as buildings, civil works, and industrial estates.

Production of cement is significantly high. It is recognized as the most vital commodity in growing economies.

Building Materials Market Segmentation

By product type into Construction aggregates, Cement, Concrete bricks, construction metals, and others.

By end-user, the market consists of four segments namely Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Industrial.

Geographically, Building Materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Asia-Pacific has the highest construction materials market share throughout the forecast period.

The market size is growing due to several factors with the most significant factor is the increase in construction activities in developing countries.

Building Materials Market Company Trends

The major players of Building Materials market include CEMEX, China National Building Material Company, Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Boral Limited, Buzzi Unicem SpA, Dyckerhoff AG, CRH plc, Olcastle Inc., CSR Limited, Aditya Birla Group, Ambuja Cements, Anhui Conch Cement, Asia Cement, Athabasca Minerals, Atlas Concrete, and Beijing Jinyu Group.

