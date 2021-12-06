Bunker Oil Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Aegean Marine Petroleum, Bunker Holding, Chemoil, Exxon Mobil and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Bunker Oil Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fuel oil (also known as heavy oil, marine fuel or furnace oil) is a fraction obtained from petroleum distillation, either as a distillate or a residue. In general terms, fuel oil is any liquid fuel that is burned in a furnace or boiler for the generation of heat or used in an engine for the generation of power, except oils having a flash point of approximately 42 °C (108 °F) and oils burned in cotton or wool-wick burners. Fuel oil is made of long hydrocarbon chains, particularly alkanes, cycloalkanes and aromatics.

The continuously increasing naval expenditure is impacting the market positively. The governments across the globe are increasing their spending to raise the defense capacities of their countries to combat external threats pertaining to security issues. The global military expenditure is likely to increase considerably over the next few years. As a result, the spending will directly reflect the growth of the bunker oil market during the forecast period. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bunker Oil as well as some small players. At least 14 companies are included:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Bunker Oil market

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Container Vessels

Tanker Vessels

Cargo Vessels

Other

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3939038-global-bunker-oil-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast



