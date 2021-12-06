Chain, Korea, Taiwan and Japan are key leading regions for the Photonics Market

‘Global Photonics Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

The global photonics market was worth $500.20 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Photonics Market Drivers

The photonics integrated end-products offer energy savings and cost-effectiveness owing to a compact footprint, the maturity of the technology, and the establishment of technology-focused high-end manufacturing facilities.

The rise in the adoption of photonics technology is the other key driver that playing a crucial role in market growth. Photonics technology is at the forefront of cutting-edge, high-performance electronics and optical components and systems, enhancing product innovation and development in the fields of display screens, lighting, communication, medical technology & life science, and information technology among many others.

The automotive heads-up display and center stack display systems implemented photonics technology for improved customer satisfaction and enhanced electro-mechanical performance. For instance, the global shipment value of automotive monitor displays was 88.5 million units in 2014, 146.5 million units in 2017, and is estimated to be 166.5 million units by 2020.

Photonics Market Size

Based on application, the global market for Photonics is broadly segmented as production technology, measurement, medical technology, communication, lighting, information, display, photovoltaics, and others.

Display photonics market was valued at $129.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX billion by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

This segment held 25% of the global market share in 2018. The rise in usage of high-resolution displays and touch-panel displays for portable devices, including LCD and OLED based products, have positively influenced the growth of photonics market in the segment, with consumer electronics goods supplementing the high demand of end-products.

Global Photonics Market Regional Share

North America Photonics market was valued at US$ 66.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach XX US$ million by 2026. The continued support from various governmental institutions and strategic collaborations between industries and academia are the key factors driving the growth of the North America Photonics Market.

The US accounted for 76% of share of North America photonics market. The photonics market in the US is leading in regional market share owing to the continued technological innovations related to data transmissions through short- and long-distance hauls and the presence of key market players in the region.

The market scenario in Canada is expected to witness stable growth in the region owing to wide applications in critical end-user segments such as defense and security, environmental protection, and sensing and measurement in the oil, gas, paper and forestry industries.

Asia Pacific Photonics market was valued at $319.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach XX US$ million by 2026.

Photonics Market Company Trends

Some of the key players in the photonics market are 3SP Technologies S.A.S, Corning Incorporated, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Hoya Photonics, Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Infinera Corporation, Innolume GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and TOPTICA Photonics AG.

Major Companies in the Photonics market are engaging in the acquisition of smaller companies. Companies operating in the Photonics market are forming partnerships and alliances for development of novel technologies.

