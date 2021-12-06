Cloud Network Security Software Market Top Key Players Are Ca Technologies, Cisco, Fortinet, Checkpoint, Hp, Huawei, Citrix, Dell, Ibm

The on-site traditional setup of the security software resulted in the high cost of ownership including hardware, power, space and management. The expenses are dodged by the Cloud Security Software as the cloud vendors involved are responsible for the maintenance, implementation, upgrades, backup and less interference of IT personnel. Keeping its key focus on the compliances, governance, identity & access, data protection and architectures, the software is used to provide security to the cloud based service and cloud computing architectures.The key trend which is upcoming in the market is the mutual agreement between cloud service providers and security solution providers. The cloud security is expected to become an integral part of cloud services, as the market matures, and will in turn encourage cloud service providers to partner with security solution providers to provide security software and maintain their competitiveness.

Market Dynamics

An increased demand for next generation firewall capabilities, improvised attacking methods by the hackers, increased use of mobile devices, and the rising SMB security and compliance concerns are the parameters driving the demand for cloud network security software market. Some of the factors that could affect the demand growth of cloud network security software market are difficulty in presenting a quantifiable return on investments, increased complexity of network infrastructure, and the price pressures due to the economical and consequent budget constraints.

As a result of the lower cost of ownership and other driving forces to this market like increase in the data breaches in organizations resulting in heavy losses, more and more SMBs are nowadays, moving into cloud technology. Some of the key challenges faced by the market are the security and privacy issues such as ownership of the key management, lack of awareness and availability of open source security software providers.

Research Methodology of Research:

Market Segmentation

Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into Telecom and Information Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Local/Central Government, Travel and Transport, Retail, Entertainment and Media and Other Industries.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geographical regions, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. The North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe grabs the largest market share. On account of its high adoption rate of the solutions along with the increase in the cyber-attacks and reported data breaches in the region, United States remained to be the key driver in the region. Owing to increasing adoption of the solution, countries of APAC such as China, Japan, Australia and India are expected to be the fastest growing countries in the market over the forecast period.

.

Key Players

The key major players of this competitive and diversified Cloud Network Security Software market are CA Technologies, Cisco, Fortinet, Checkpoint, HP, Huawei, Citrix, Dell, IBM, Juniper, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Array Networks, Extreme Networks, McAfee, Nortel Networks, Lucent Technologies, WatchGuard and Barracuda Networks.

Report Contents

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

