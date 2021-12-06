Coding and Marking Market Forecast to 2026 – The Rising Trend of Smart Cities is Driving Growth | Dover, Illinois Tool Works, ID Technology, Control Print, ID Technology

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Coding and Marking Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Coding and Marking market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016320

According to Publisher, the Global Coding and Marking Market is accounted for $4.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.29 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increased need for product identification and brand protection, high demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and growing demand from the food and beverages industry are boosting the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit coding equipment & inks and increased raw material prices are restraining the market growth.

Coding and Marking is the method of printing various information and data on different surfaces. Coding and marking equipment is used to print on products to communicate credible data to clients and manufacturers about the product. Coding includes the printing of manufacturing dates, expiry dates and the size of the packaged lot among other details. These reduce the risk of counterfeiting and protect the brand image among end-users. These codes and markings help ensure traceability and safety of the product and mitigate counterfeiting.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Brother Industries

Danaher

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Dover

Illinois Tool Works

ID Technology, LLC

Control Print

ID Technology

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Matthews International

Weber Marking Systems

Zanasi

Squid Ink

InkJet

Inquire For Discount: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/SMRC00016320

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016320

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876