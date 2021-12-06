Complete Analysis of Fiber to the Home Market is Flourishing Worldwide Forecast 2027 with leading Players AFL, Alfo Communication, AT&T, China Mobile, China Telecom, Huawei, OFS Fitel

The Global fiber to the home market is experiencing a high growth due to increasing demand for better internet connectivity and increasing industrialization. Rapidly evolving telecom sector growing economies like India and China is creating opportunities for the companies operating in this market to cater to a larger customer base.

The increasing demand for high speed connectivity, rising construction, and industrialization is aiding the growth of fiber to the home market. The increasing popularity of internet TV and smart home application is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in this market to grow in terms of customer and revenue.

Key players profiled in the report include AFL, Alfo Communication Tech Co., Ltd, AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom, Huawei, OFS Fitel, LLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Vodafone Group plc, ZTE Corporation.

The “Global fiber to the home Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fiber to the home industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fiber to the home market with detailed market segmentation by network speed, application and geography. The global fiber to the home market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fiber to the home market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fiber to the home market.

The global fiber to the home market is segmented on the basis of network speed and application. Based on network speed, the market is segmented as Less than 50 Mbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, and 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as internet TV, VOIP, interactive gaming, VPN on broadband, virtual private LAN service, smart home application, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET LANDSCAPE FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – NETWORK SPEED 8. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. FIBER TO THE HOME MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AFL 11.2. ALTION TECH FO COMMUNICACO.,LTD 11.3. ATT INC. 11.4. CHINA MOBILE LTD. 11.5. CHINA TELECOM 11.6. HUAWEI 11.7. OFS FITEL, LLC 11.8. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 11.9. VODAFONE GROUP PLC 11.10. ZTE CORPORATION 12. APPENDIX

