Connected Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 6.11 Billion by the year 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period .

Global Connected Agriculture Industry was valued at USD 1.9 Billion for the year 2018. Connected Agriculture Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to reach USD 6.11 Billion by the year 2025. European region holds the major Industry share whereas Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. It is observed that the developing countries from an emerging Asia Pacific Industry are anticipated to grow at a strongly in the next 5 years.

Connected agricultural marketing is contingent to swathe the services which are involved in improving an agricultural production from the farm to the customer. It is also the preparation, systematizing, directing and managing of agricultural production in such a way so as to meet the requirements of the farmer, manufacturer, and purchaser. Various consistent activities are occupied in doing this; for instance, transport, grading, growing and harvesting, distribution, planning production, packing and packaging, storage, and food processing, sale and advertising.

Considering to the development of agricultural marketing, mainly in rising countries, is inclined to focus on several areas, particularly on infrastructure expansion; information prerequisite; formal training of farmers and dealers in selling and post-harvest concerns; and support to expansion of an suitable policy surroundings. The term includes the complete array of supply chain operations. On the other hand, its main function is to assist these services, by giving that proficient and well-informed information, thus connecting the additional operations into an incorporated service with besieged products.

Major Players in Connected Agriculture Industry are IBM, TeeJet Technologies, Microsoft Corp., Raven Industries Inc., AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, AGCO Corp, Cisco, Hexagon AB, Oracle Corp., Iteris, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Orange Business Services, SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, Syspro Technologies, Decisive Farming, Gamaya, Vodafone Group PLC, and SatSure. Better geographical reach at an operational level with the growing usage of innovative technology for ingredient processing is the assisting Industry growth. Similarly, various growth strategies adopted by Tier 1 & 2 players such as merger and acquisition has provided comprehensive Industry opportunities for a various stakeholder in the value chain.

SWOT Analysis of Connected Agriculture Industry

Strength

Important changes in market dynamics

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Weakness

Require high cost to implement this Technology.

Opportunities

offers various financial services such as micro-lending services, micro-insurance services, and mobile payments services.

Threats

Awareness in farmers, Education to farmers

Connected Agriculture Industry by Service

• Consulting

• Integration and Implementation

• Support and Maintenance

Connected Agriculture Industry by Component

• Solution

• Platforms

• Services

Connected Agriculture Industry by Platform

• Device Management

• Application Enablement

• Connectivity Management

Connected Agriculture Industry by Application

• Pre-Production Planning and Management

• In-Production Planning and Management

• Post-Production Planning and Management

Connected Agriculture Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

