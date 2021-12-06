Corneal Implants Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research AcuFocus, Presbia PLC, ERAMED, Alcon, Ocular Systems

Global Corneal Implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global Corneal Implants market is witnessing a sheer rise in the current scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. Various technological advancements made by the players operating in the market is one of the major factor expected to propel the demand of Corneal Implants market. However, stringent regulatory framework in the market is expected to hinder the market growth.

Corneal implants are optical devices inserted into cornea to improve vision, these are also known as corneal inlays. The corneal implant procedure is done under certain conditions like keratoconus and degenerative condition and is also used to correct hyperopia, myopia and astigmatism. The main purpose of corneal implants is to improve the near vision thereby reducing use of spectacles in adults with presbyopia.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The corneal implants market is expected to grow exponentially owing to driving factors such as, growth in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of eye diseases, growing awareness about the corneal implants, increase in incidences of trauma cases and others. On the other hand advancement in technologies, developing healthcare infrastructure and presence of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to offer growth opportunities.

The global corneal implants market is segmented on the basis of tissue type, transplant type, condition and end user. Based on tissue type, the market is segmented as human donor and artificial cornea. On the basis of transplant type, the corneal implants market is segmented into anterior lamellar keratoplasty, endothelial lamellar keratoplasty and penetrating keratoplasty. Based on condition, the market is segmented as fungal keratitis, Fuchs dystrophy and keratoconus. On the basis of end user market is segmented into hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The List of Companies

1. AcuFocus, Inc.

2. Presbia PLC

3. KERAMED, INC.

4. Alcon

5. Ocular Systems

6. Cornea Biosciences

7. DIOPTEX

8. Aurolab

9. AJL Ophthalmic S. A

10. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated