Data Center Logical Securit Top Key Players Are Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, Ibm, Juniper Networks And Macafee

A logical security solutions or services safeguard customer sensitive data or application data from these malicious attacks. The increase in user traffic over the internet via various sources makes it difficult to identify the authenticated user from the malicious one. A logical security can act as a firewall and make sure that the user with right set of credentials can only access the sensitive data and block all the malicious traffic. Logical security is highly important in case, if the data is about general public, national defense and others. If fallen in to wrong hands can have grave consequences

End-user

The end users are the organizations with data centers and the organizations thinking of building one. They need the logical security solutions and services to safeguard their data center from malicious attacks.

Market Dynamics

The prime driver of the market is the increase in number of cyber-attacks on organizations. They need an immediate level of security solutions and services to shield themselves from these attacks. The leakage of any confidential information from the organizations database can damage its reputation and its business. So organizations take data security as their highest priority and invest in the security solution. As threats evolve to steal data, organizations need to update and maintain their security solutions and this provide a huge opportunity for this market.The less awareness of these security solutions and the availability of low cost substitutes hamper the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of types of logical solutions provided, Type of service provided, Size of the data center.

Based on Logical security solutions

Compliance Management,

Threat & Application Security Solution

Data Protection solutions

Based on the Service Provided

Managed security services

Security Consulting

Professional services

Based on size of the data center

Small Data Centers

Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Mega Data Centers

Portable or Modular Data Centers

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global Data Center Logical Security Market due to the large number of data centers in this region, followed by Europe. However, the development of new data centers and increasing security requirement of data in various sectors such as BFSI, Government and Public offer a huge growth for this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Opportunities

The increased awareness to safeguard from malicious attacks which are intended to steal both personal and organizational data pave a huge opportunity for the key players in this market. The segments in the market are so diverse and each segment requires a different level of security. This provides the key players in the market to target and approach the organizations with tailor made solutions and services.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, IBM, Juniper Networks and MacAfee.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

