Data Center Power Market Top Key Players Are ,emerson Network Power,abb,delta Electronics,ge Industrial Solutions,legrand,eaton Schneider Electric

The need for data centers has increased due to the use of cloud computing and data analytics in the growing enterprises to support the business. The power consumption level at data centers continue to remain high and the numbers prove the same. For example, 2% of the overall electricity generated in the US in 2014 was used to feed data centers across the country.However, early movers like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook have been leading the charge as far as the subject of green data centers is concerned. As per latest predictions, concepts like free cooling, renewable energy sources & waste recycling will continue to attract significant investments from global players until 2022.

Market Dynamics

Until the end of 2020, the growth prospects for the global data centre power market will be driven by the increasing number ofconstruction of green data centres. During the forecast period, a rapid growth of the global data centre power market is anticipated with a CAGR of close to 15%.A recent market research analyst states that due to the increasing rate of carbon emissions and electricity consumption, the construction of the green data centre facilities has been the prime focus of many enterprises. These green data centres consume less electricity and have reduced carbon footprints. Additionally,as per the market research, there are other factors responsible for the improvement of data centres such as free cooling, renewable energy sources usage, waste recycling, use of advanced technologies and strategies.

Request For Free Sample– https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065155

According to the report of the market research, the power systems in the data centres can be managed efficiently by use of remote software and sensors attached to the systems. Many enterprises have started to adopt Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) which will drive the market for global data centres for the next few years. The DCIM software analyses the power consumption of the IT infrastructure, rack power supply, capacity management, the quality of power & its flow paths. The adoption of these technologies among the end users can be boosted by developing cloud-based DCIM in data centres as per the market research. It will enable operators to remotely monitor the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and manage the power requirements of a data centre.

Research Methodology of Research:

Market Segmentation

The global data centre power market is majorly segmented based upon the following:

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Energy storage

Rack power distribution units (PDUs)

Transfer switches and switchgear

Generators

As per the market segmentation analysis, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) segment has been identified as one of the fastest growing segments and it is predicted that it will continue to grow strongly during the forecast period. The rising number of power outages and voltage fluctuations are considered as major factors which have been driving the growth in this particular segment. Additionally, the cloud service providers are increasingly adopting PDUs to reduce the operational cost of data centres.

Geographical segmentation of the global data centre power market is done as under:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Countries from the APAC region are known to face power shortages, frequent fluctuations in power grids and power outages. This leads to higher demand for UPS systems in this region, and it is predicted that the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. In the year 2015, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and it is expected to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Increase in the number of new data centers being constructed and the willingness of the global providers to power the facilities through renewable energy sources in the US are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of this market in the region.

Request For Full Report– https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065155

Opportunities

An emerging trend for the vendors in the global data centre power markethas been deployment of containerized data centre facilities. These are less expensive compared to building or renovating a new traditional data centre facility.Microsoft’s Virginia data centre is a modular data centre comprising many data centre containers. Microsoft has spent around $1 billion toward the development of the facility with a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of a maximum 1.20 units. The success story signals a positive impact on the future of this market.

Key Players

Key vendors in this market are:

,Emerson Network Power,ABB,Delta Electronics,GE Industrial Solutions,Legrand,EatonSchneider Electric,Active POWER, Black Box Network Service, S&C Electric Company,Caterpillar, Controlled Power Company, Cummings, Cyber Power Systems, HP, AEG Power Solutions,MTU Onsite Energy, Rittal, Server Technology, Siemens, Generac, Tripp Lite, and Panduit are some of the other prominent vendors of the market includes.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609