Digital Classroom Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Digital Classroom Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to various initiative that are being undertaken by governments across the globe for improving teaching methods, quality of education and infrastructure of educational institutions by introducing the concept of smart classrooms in order to improve the education system.

The growing number of private international schools to enhance the education system coupled with the rapid increase in the adoption of tablets and mobile phones among students have led to the increase of various types of m-learning methods will foster the global Digital Classroom Market in the forecast period. Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is rising internet penetration coupled growing preference of online sources for gathering information. Furthermore, growing application of digital classroom to provide teachers with the ability to analyse and assess the skills learned by the students in real time while providing instant feedback on their performance because to increase the transparency outlook on their performance and other contributions on a regular basis will accelerate the growth of the Digital Classroom market.

Additionally, increasing demand for M-learning enables learning through massive online open courses and game-based learning and social learning through web 2.0 technologies such as blogs and communities will contribute to Digital Classroom market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rising application of digital classroom to facilities assist in minimizing the information technology expenditure, the introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing are expected to boost the Digital Classroom market in the upcoming year.

Digital classroom hardware product of Digital Classroom Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product Type, the Digital Classroom market has been segmented into Digital classroom hardware, Digital classroom software, and Digital classroom content. Digital classroom hardware dominates the global Digital Classroom owing to rapid developments in the education market and technological acceptance among educational institutions coupled with the growing trend towards e-learning. Digital classroom software market will boost by its features such as helpful in collecting and managing student data & online course materials and for supporting digitization, teachers also require software to create e-learning content for students.

K-12 is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Digital Classroom during the forecast period

On the basis of Application, the Digital Classroom market has been segmented into K-12 and Higher Education. By application, the k-12 segment will lead the market due to the increase in digitization in the education sector and the focusing of school on building content infrastructure such as digital libraries. Higher Education will drive by Universities and educational institutions, which are leveraging new innovative developments in the education technology to involve students, expand their presence globally, and avoid campus congestion.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Digital Classroom market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Digital Classroom market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Digital Classroom market over the forecast period on account of rising adoption of digital learning and collaboration of educational hardware and software vendors. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market due to growing adoption of information technology in the educational sector.

Global Digital Classroom Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, Desire2Learn, Unit4, Saba, SMART Technologies, Dell, Promethean, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Blackboard, Jenzabar, Adobe Systems, Desire2Learn, McGraw-Hill Education, and DreamBox Learning are the key players in the global Digital Classroom market.

