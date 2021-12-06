Digital Money Transfer Market illuminated by new report – Amdocs, EServGlobal, ,Huawei, Infosys Edgeware, Mastercard, OBOPAY, Paypal, Telepin Software, Visa

The Digital Money Transfer Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in global scenario over the coming years. Major driving factors of the global Digital Money Transfer market are growing acceptance due to convenience and rise in the e-commerce industry. In addition, increasing adoption of digital marketing and rising adoption of cashless payment modes like debit and credit cards are some other factors which propel the market growth of digital money transfer across the world. Data security & privacy concern and security & limitation on amount and time are some factors which are restraining the market growth of the global Digital Money Transfer market.

Moreover, the volatility of prices is also a major factor which is limiting the market growth rate of digital money transfer. The digital money transfer market is in an active and growing phase across the globe. Digital money transfer is an electronic process of transfer money to the individual via a digital platform. Digital money transfer offers various benefit such as it is a time-saving process, it also controls expenses on the transactions, it reduces risk of loss and theft as they are secure, it is convenient to use, and it also offers the benefit of simpler international payment. Furthermore, the major benefit of digital money transfer is that it often works 24/7 hours, so it has a spontaneous user interface. These benefits are also fueling market growth among individuals positively. The regional analysis of Global Digital Money Transfer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Western Union

– Ria Financial Services

– PayPal/Xoom

– TranferWise

– WorldRemit

– MoneyGram

– Remitly

– Azimo

– TranferGo

– InstaReM

– TNG Wallet

– Coins.ph

– Toast

– Orbit Remit

– Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

