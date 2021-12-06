Enteral Nutrition Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Sale, Retail, and Online), and Form & Age Group (Powder and Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Enteral Nutrition Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global enteral nutrition market garnered $5,661.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,478.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025. Enteral nutrition refers to the process of feeding through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to fulfill the caloric requirements of patients who suffer from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. It is prescribed to patients who are unable to consume the requisite nutrients orally due to swallowing difficulties or surgery but have a functional gastrointestinal tract. Enteral nutrients are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. . Generally, enteral feeding is administered to critically ill patients in an operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), or at home.

Increase in incidence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the key factor driving the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and surge in malnutrition cases have supplemented the market growth. Over the years, enteral nutrition has been gaining tremendous response owing to advancement in techniques, configurations, and ingredients. In addition, low cost and complications associated with enteral nutrition boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes that lead to accidental disabilities and deaths hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of new technologically advanced products and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented based on protein composition, distribution channel, form & age group, and region. Based on protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein supplement, protein for diabetes care patient, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital sale, retail, and online. Based on form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult (age >18 years) and pediatrics (age <18 years). The global enteral nutrition market has been further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the value chain of this report include Abbott Laboratories, NestlÃ© S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Enteral Nutrition Key Market Segments :

By Protein Composition

– Standard Protein diet

– High Protein Supplement

– Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Sale

– Retail

– Online

By Form & Age Group

– Powder

– – – Age >18

– – – Age <18

– Liquid

– – – Age >18

– – – Age <18

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Malaysia

– Philippines

– Myanmar

– Vietnam

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

CIS

– Russia

– Kazakhstan

– Uzbekistan

– Ukraine

– Rest of CIS

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Columbia

– Kenya

– Tanzania

– Nigeria

– Ethiopia

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Jordan

– Rest of LAMEA

