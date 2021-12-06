Fitness Equipment Market Network, Key Vendors, Growth Analysis, Revenue Strategies and Forecast Report 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, and Other Equipment), and User (Home Consumer, Health Club/Gym, and Other Commercial User): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fitness Equipment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Fitness equipment comprise any type of machine or monitoring device that is required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. There is an increase in demand for fitness equipment due to growth in health awareness. The most commonly used fitness equipment include treadmill, elliptical, stationary bicycle, weightlifting machine & strength building machine, and others.

Prevalence of obesity and growth in health consciousness have increased the adoption of fitness equipment. Furthermore, rise in the number of gym memberships, in-home equipment sales, growth in urban population, and certain government initiatives fuel the adoption of fitness equipment. One of the factors that could limits the growth opportunity is the high price of the fitness equipment. However, improvement in lifestyle, increase in youth population, and rise in per-capita income in developing countries are anticipated to ensure the overall market growth.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type, user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. Cardiovascular training equipment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value, throughout the forecast period on account of its greater penetration in the developed markets such as, the U.S. and Europe and the relatively higher prices over strength equipment. Users for fitness equipment are home consumer, health clubs/gym, and other commercial users. Other commercial users are further classified into hotels, corporate offices, hospital & medical centers, and public institutions. The health club/gym segment is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period owing to the significant rise in the number of health clubs and memberships.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.1.1. Rise in health consciousness

3.2.1.2. Increase in obese population across world

3.2.1.3. Initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle :

3.2.1.4. Rise in number of gyms and fitness centers globally

3.2.1.5. High cost of fitness equipment

3.2.1.6. Increase in disposable income across emerging countries

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015â€“2018

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015â€“2018 (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015â€“2018

3.2.6. Top investment pockets

3.3. Latest trends in the market

3.4. Porterâ€™s five force analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Market share analysis

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Rise in health awareness

3.7.1.2. Increase in obese population

3.7.1.3. Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.7.1.4. Upsurge in number of gyms and fitness clubs

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. High cost of fitness equipment

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies

3.7.3.2. Upsurge in young population in developing countries

Chapter: 4: FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cardiovascular training equipment

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Key market trends

4.2.3. Competitive scenario

4.2.4. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.5. Market analysis by country

4.2.6. Treadmills

4.2.7. Stationary cycles

4.2.8. Elliptical & others

4.3. Strength training equipment

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Key market trends

4.3.3. Competitive scenario

4.3.4. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.5. Market analysis by country

4.3.6. Free weights

4.3.7. Other machines

4.4. Other Equipment

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2. Key market trends

4.4.3. Competitive scenario

4.4.4. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.5. Market analysis by country

4.4.6. Activity monitors

4.4.7. Body analyzers

Chapter: 5: FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Home consumer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Health Clubs/Gyms

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Other commercial users

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.4.3. Hotels

5.4.4. Corporate offices

5.4.5. Hospitals & Medical Centers

5.4.6. Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

Chapter: 6: FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by user

6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.6. U.S.

6.2.6.1. Key market trends

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.2.7. Canada

6.2.7.1. Key market trends

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.2.8. Mexico

6.2.8.1. Key market trends

6.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. Key market trends

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Key market Trends

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.8. Germany

6.3.8.1. Key market Trends

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.9. Italy

6.3.9.1. Key market Trends

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.10. Spain

6.3.10.1. Key market Trends

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.11. Portugal

6.3.11.1. Key market Trends

6.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.11.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.12. Benelux

6.3.12.1. Key market Trends

6.3.12.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.12.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.3.13. Rest of Europe

6.3.13.1. Key market Trends

6.3.13.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.13.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by user

6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by user

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Key market trends

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by user

6.4.7. Korea

6.4.7.1. Key market trends

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by user

Continue @…



