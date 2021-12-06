Flat Glass Market Insights and Segmentation Analysis During the Forecast Period

The market report titled ‘Global Flat Glass Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Global Flat Glass Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

Flat Glass Market Segmentation

The market is mainly segmented based on the application into Construction & Building, Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Applications, and Others.

Construction & Building is the segment which has the largest pie of global flat glass market share. The rise in the real estate sector, product innovation to meet their increasing demands are favoring this segment to lead the global market.

Flat Glass Market is also segmented based on the technology into Float glass, Rolled Glass and Sheet Glass.

Further, the market is classified based on the product as Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Mirrored Glass, and Patterned Glass.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Flat Glass Market Company Trends

The following companies occupy outstanding flat glass market share: Asahi Glass, Central Glass, Guardian Industries, Saint Gobain, Schott Glass, PPG Industries, Inc., CSG Holding Co., Ltd, Taiwan Glass, Duratuf Glass Industries Ltd., Xinyi Auto Glass, GSC Glass Ltd., and Dillmeier Glass Company. This report gives a detailed profile of the companies mentioned above.

Flat Glass Market Growth Factors

Infrastructure growth across the globe, increasing urbanization across countries are driving the growth of this market size.

Flat glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass, typically tin, lead and various low melting point alloys which give the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces.

Global Flat Glass Market Geographical Share

Asia-Pacific is leading the market and has a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization, increase in construction activity in industrial, commercial, residential and infrastructural sectors, and rising demand for luxury cars that utilize more glass as compared to generalized models, etc., are helping this region lead the market.

Europe and North America are also taking up considerable flat glass market share.

Demand for value-added products such as laminated glazing’s, implementation of energy performance mandates for buildings, etc., are driving the market in these regions.

Flat Glass Market- Scope of the report

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Listed below are the topics covered in this research report-

1. Flat Glass Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Flat Glass Market – Executive Summary

3. Flat Glass Market – Introduction

4. Industry Trends

5. Market Outlook

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints

5.3. Threats and Opportunities

5.4. Porter’s Five Forces

6. Product-based Analysis

6.1. Flat Glass – By Technology

6.2. Flat Glass Market- By Product

6.3. Flat Glass Market- By Application

7. Regional, Country-level Analysis

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.5. RoW

8. Competitive Trends

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

