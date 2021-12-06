Flexible Display Technology Market 2019 Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Research Study, Regional Trends, Future Plans and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Flexible Display Technology Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The study reveals that flexible display technology is trending the electronic market. The updated display technology with better features is the flexible display technology. Flexible display technology has many benefits as rugged, lightweight, non-breakable, portable and many more. Rapid IT modernization, investment in technological developments and others are the key factors driving Flexible Display Technology Market.

Layers of organic compound materials are used in flexible technology, these material has a low temperature resistance which results as a restraining factor for flexible technology market. The study indicates that continuous advancements in the technology would overcome it. Many organizations are still trying to develop the capability to infiltrate the flexible display technology in their applications such as smartphone, smart watches, tablets and many more. It has been observed that the costs for adopting flexible technology are presently high, which results as a limitation to use of flexible technology.

The Flexible Display Technology Market is growing rapidly over 21% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~36 billion by the end of forecast period.

Flexible display technology Market Segmentation

The Flexible display technology Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, component, material, end-user and region. Looking through the technology segment it has been observed that Organic light emitting diode (OLED) has shown a substantial increase in Flexible display technology market. Considering the applications of flexible display technology the smartphone and smart watches applications are extensively adopting the flexible display technology.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Flexible display technology Market are – Samsung Display (Korea), LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Kent Displays Inc. (U.S.) Universal Display Corporation (U.S.), Novaled AG (Germany), Dupont Display (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Materion Corporation (U.S.), AU Optronics (Taiwan), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) among others

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that there are many companies like Samsung and LG Electronics have adopted flexible display technology. The major benefits of flexible display technology lightweight, flexible, brighter, less power consumption and others. These factors would definitely increase the flexible display technology market very soon.

On geographic basis, Flexible display technology market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the flexible display technology market. Many companies like Samsung Display, LG Display Co. Ltd. are the major contributors to the flexible display technology in the Asia-Pacific region. Study shows that European region has a positive growth in the flexible display technology market.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Flexible display manufacturers

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

