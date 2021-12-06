Fuel Flexible Boiler Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description

A boiler is a closed vessel in which steam is produced from water by the combustion of water. Majority of the energy requirements of the world is driven by thermal power. These thermal power plants use boilers to generate steam from water which is later used to run the turbines for the generation of electricity. These boilers are also used in other industries like sugar industries, textile industries, and many chemical industries. When it comes to the thermal power stations, these stations are generally differentiated by the type of fuel used in generating the steam. The most common raw material used for this process is coal. Coal is preferred over all the other raw materials because of its abundance, low cost, ease of maintenance and easy transportation.

The efficiency of a thermal plant is determined by the type of coal used to produce steam. Black coal contains higher calorific value, fewer pollutants, and less waste but is costly and not present in abundance. On the other hand, brown coal has less calorific value, more pollutants, and produce more waste but is easily available and cheaper as compared to black coal. Hence, flexible fuel boilers are used to provide a continuous output of high energy despite the type of coal used.

End-user/Technology

The biggest user of the fuel boilers is the thermal power industry but recently sugar industry, textile industry, and chemical industry have also started using these boilers. Boilers work on the concept of pressure generated by gases. They generate steam from water with the help of a fuel which is later used to run the turbines for the generation of electricity or other purposes.

Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and industrialization displayed by emerging nations has fuelled the demand for power.Hence there is a big market for solutions that can provide higher outputs at lower cost with less pollution. Furthermore, various governments all over the world are searching for better technological solutions in this field. Because of the need for replacement of old inefficient boilers and the unavailability of black coal, this market is expected to grow at a fast pace in the future.

On the other hand, the volatility of fuel market and the environmental concerns regarding the use of coal can act as barriers to the development of this market.

Market Segmentation

Fuel boilers can be segmented on the basis of geography, type of turbines used or on the type of technology used. On the basis of the type of turbines used, the market is further sub-segmented into steam turbine and gas turbine. On the basis of the type of technology used, the market is further sub-segmented into Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion boiler, Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Combustion boiler, Multi-fuel firing boiler, and Sub Critical boiler.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major users of fuel-flexible boilers around the world are present in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. The Asia Pacific region is showing the fastest growthin power generation backed up by the efforts of India and China.

Opportunities

The demand for power has been increasing considerably around the world. Rapid urbanization and industrialization displayed by emerging nations have also fuelled the demand for power.Hence there is a big market for solutions that can provide higher outputs at lower cost with less pollution. Various governments have also shown interest in supporting these technological innovations through their rules and policies.

Key Players

Some of the biggest players in the fuel boiler market are Siemens, Larsen, Fluor corporation and others.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064573

