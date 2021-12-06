Fusion Splicer Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

Fusion splicer is a fusion splicing machine specifically developed with capabilities of carrying out accurate splicing process of combining two broken single micro strands of fiber optic cable ends. Fusion splicers are broadly used as they provide the least reflectance and lowest loss, and also the strongest & consistent joint between two fibers. These splicers have their extensive application in telecommunications enterprise, aerospace, cable TV, and others.

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the fusion splicer market are an increase in government funding for fiber optic networks and high demand for increased network bandwidth. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) deployments, which in turn is providing opportunities for the fusion splicer market to grow in the near future.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.AFL

2.Fiberfox Inc.

3.Fujikura Ltd.

4.Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

5.INNO Instrument Inc.

6.NanJing DVP O.E.TECH.CO., LTD.

7.Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., LTD.

8.Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

9.Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

10.UCLSWIFT CO., LTD.

The global fusion splicer market is segmented on the basis of offerings, alignment type, and application. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. Further, based on alignment type, the fusion splicer market is divided into core alignment and cladding alignment. Furthermore, on basis of application, fusion splicer market is segmented as telecommunication, cable TV, enterprise, aerospace & defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fusion splicer market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fusion splicer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fusion splicer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the fusion splicer market for each region.

