Global Agricultural Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application– Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

The global population is expected to reach 9 billion people by 2050, which requires double agricultural production in order to meet food demands. Artificial intelligence robotics is one of the new and innovative technologies that will help to overcome these challenges. An increasing number of agricultural robots are being developed and deployed that are capable of complex tasks. Accounting in robotics hardware, software as well as service expenditure, global agri-bots market is expected to reach $11.1 billion in 2020 and explode to $30.8 billion in 2025 as more and more farmbots will be used to increase productivity.

Global Agricultural Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Field Farming, Indoor Farming, Livestock Management, Horticulture), Technology (UAVs, Driverless Tractors, Milking Robots and Others), and by Geography examines the global agricultural robots market through a comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments, this report provides a thorough analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and study of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trend.

The report quantifies the global agricultural robots market from perspectives of application, technology, and geographic distribution.

On basis of agri-robot application, the market is segmented into four fields:

• Field Farming

• Livestock Management

• Indoor Farming

• Horticulture and Others

On basis of agribot technology, the following sub-categories of global market are studied:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Driverless Tractors

• Milking Robots

• Other Robots

Geographically, the global market is segmented into five regions and fully characterized:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Latin America

• RoW (Rest of World)

Global data is available for both annual shipment and sales revenue generated from agricultural robots in each sub-market over the period of 2014-2025. Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and sales revenue over 2014-2025 are conducted for 14 important national markets including U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, and Australia. North American region leads the global agricultural robots market while strongest growth potential exists in APAC market over the forecast years. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles 61 agri-bot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 7 tables and 103 figures, this 273-page report provides newly updated data and exhaustive analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

ABB Robotics (Switzerland)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Ag Leader Technology (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

AGROBOT (Spain)

AIBrain (USA)

Airware, Inc. (US)

AMAZONEN-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Appareo Systems (US)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

AutoProbe Technologies LLC (US)

Blue River Technology (US)

BouMatic Robotics B.V. (Netherlands)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc. (Canada)

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case IH) (UK)

Conic System S.L. (Spain)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Deepfield Robotics (Germany)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (US)