Global Agricultural Robots Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
Global agriculture robots market is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Global agriculture robot market stood at valuation of USD 3.2 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at a valuation more than USD 16.2 Billion by the end of 2024. Rising population coupled with increasing demand for food is the major factor fostering the growth of global agriculture robot market over the forecast period.
Geographically, global agriculture robots market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America region is dominating the global agriculture robots market and has captured highest share among all regions. Agriculture robots market in North America region stood at a valuation of USD 225.5 Million in 2016. Further, North-America region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on the account of the adoption of advanced robotics in agriculture sector. In terms of share, Europe region is the second biggest market of agbots and is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period. Moreover, agriculture robots market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% over the forecast period. Population growth, reducing farmable land and rising demand for grains & vegetables are driving the growth of agriculture robots market in Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are also envisioned to witness a satisfactory growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global agriculture robots market includes the following segments:
By Product
Driverless Tractors
Milking Robots
Potato Sorting System
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Others
By Application
Field Farming
Soil Management
Crop Management
Grafting
Nursery Operations
Pruning
Thinning
Weeding
Others (Potting and others)
By Region
Global agriculture robots market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Increasing population and rising demand for food, grains, vegetables and other agricultural products are some major factors driving the growth of global agriculture robots market. Rising adoption of agriculture robots in agriculture sector has improved the quality and quantity of production of grains, vegetables and fruits. Involvement of agriculture robots in agriculture sector has reduced the human intervention as well as human errors. Considering above factors, global agriculture robots market is expected to witness a robust growth in near future.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report
Agriculture robots offer various advantages over farming done by human such as harvesting and cultivation of complete land without any error. Due to internet access, they easily forecast weather conditions and work accordingly. Moreover, agriculture robots such as driverless tractors and Oz are some of very advanced agriculture robots which work without any human intervention. Availability of such advance agricultural robots is expected to grow the market of agricultural robots over the forecast period.
Decreasing farmable land and ability of agriculture robots to produce satisfactory amount of grains, vegetables and fruits are some major drivers to the growth of global agriculture robots market. Development of advanced agriculture robots which are used for precise farming such as berry nice robot and others are expected to foster the growth of global agriculture robots market in near future.
However, high cost of agriculture robots is a major challenge which is expected to restrain the growth of global agriculture robot over the forecast period. Apart from this, lack of knowledge about operation of agriculture robots among formers is likely to restrain the growth of agriculture robots market in near future.
Key Players
Agrobot
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Energid
Clearpath Robotics
Autonomous Solution
Wageningen UR
Agritronics
Kinze Manufacturing
Harvest Automation
ISO Group
Helper Robotech
Blue River Technologies
Vision Robotics
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global agriculture robots market is segmented as follows:
By Products Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609