Global architectural LED market is projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 18.2% over the forecast period 2017-2024
Architectural LED products are attractive lighting system, which offers inventive pliability to lighting designer, which they could only wish for. Architectural LED products have very wide application range; they are used for illuminating monuments, museums, bridges and residence with artistic integration of light source. Architectural LED products are stunning lighting systems and at the same time, they are cost effective too. In terms of energy saving, architectural LED products are way better than traditional lighting system. Apart from that, architectural LED products are available in market in different shapes and sizes and can be installed easily in indoor and outdoor places.
Market Size & Forecast
Global architectural LED market is projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 18.2% over the forecast period 2017-2024. In past few years, the demand for architectural LED from almost all sectors including residential and commercial sector have seen remarkable rise. The global market of architectural LED products stood at a valuation of about USD 3.9 billion, by the end of 2016 and it is anticipated to rise in near future. By the end of forecast period, architectural LED market is expected to reach at a valuation of about USD 10 million and is projected to maintain the same positive rise in demand for architectural LED products over the forecast period.
On the basis of products, the architectural LED products market is segmented as solar and conventional architectural LED products. Conventional architectural products itself is dominating the market with market share about 92.9% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast year. In terms of volume, the global market of solar architecture LED product stood at 9.4%, in year 2016.
Geographically, global market of architectural LED products is segmented into five regions; these include Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific region is dominating the global architectural LED market with a share about 48% by the end of 2016. With rise in adoption of architectural LED products in Asia Pacific region, it is analyzed to remain dominant over the forecast period. Rising demand for architectural LED products in North America and Europe region is anticipated to foster the growth of these regions over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global architectural LED products market includes the following segments:
By Product Type
Solar
Conventional
Strip & Linear
Lamp
By Application
Cove Lighting
Wall Washing
In Ground
Backlight
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Retail
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
By Region
Global architectural LED products market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Attractiveness, flexible installation, significant cost reduction and consistent brightness & uniformity are some of the major drivers which have driven the global architectural LED market. The architectural LED products can be very attractive and at same time they can be proved as a cost effective lighting products too. These factors have propelled the demand for architectural LED products and global architectural LED products market is projected to witness a robust growth in near future. Apart from that, the governments of many countries such as China, USA, and Thailand etc. have been promoting architectural LED products for its features such as affordable price and low carbon emission. In addition to this, the government in countries such as China, USA, and Malaysia etc. has banned the adoption of conventional lighting system due to their high carbon emission and encouraging construction companies to deploy architectural LED products. Further, these factors are driving the growth of architectural LED products market.
Moreover, the architectural LED has longer life span as compared to other conventional lighting product; these factors are expected to increase the demand for architectural LED products in near future. In addition to this, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers and their inclination toward luxurious life style is expected to propel the growth of global market of architectural LED products.
However, the challenges such as high initial cost and lack of awareness among end users about architectural LED products will have to face by manufacturers of the architectural LED products.
Key Players
Copper Industries PLC
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategies
SWOT Analysis
Philips Lumileds Lighting Company
Osram Licht AG
Epistar corporation
Cree Inc.
Verbatim Ltd,
GE Lighting Solutions
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp.
Galaxia Electronics Co. Ltd.
Scope & Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global architectural LED products market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By End User Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609