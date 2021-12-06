Global Cyber security insurance Market Expected to Reach US$ 32,543.6 Mn by 2026: According to BlueWeave Consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market was valued at US$ 4,222.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 32,543.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the cyber security insurance market in 2017.

North America accounts for more than 80% of market share in 2018

Geographically, the global cyber security insurance market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the most promising markets for cyber security insurance market and is slated to offer players a host of opportunities in the coming years. In the Indian market, the high demand for cyber insurance policies is due to the telecom revolution. Moreover, increase digitization of the economy further boosts the demand. Latin America is experiencing significantly more data breaches and with that, increased sales of cyber insurance. Norton Security has reported cybercrime cost Brazil roughly US$8 billion and Mexico US$3 billion in 2015. Cyber security insurance coverage is still in its at beginning stage in Latin America.

Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in cyber security insurance market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for technologies and new product development.

In June 2017, Zurich Brasila, subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, has launched insurance coverage for cyber-related risks, amid the fast-growing use of internet among companies and individuals. The company will offers protection in nations more exposed to cyber-attacks, such as the US, the UK and China, will now offer this product in Brazil due to increasing demand.

In June 2014, the UK Government launched a joint initiative with some major British insurers to increase the level of IT security in UK companies called the “Cyber Essentials Scheme”, it is based on certificates and will ensure that certified organizations have a certain amount of security measures in place. Cyber Essentials has been developed in close consultation with the insurance industry and is backed by AIG, Marsh, Swiss Re, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) and the International Underwriting Association (IUA).

The global cyber security insurance market includes key players such as XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Chubb, HSB, BCS financial corporation, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Markel Corp, Traveler’s group, Hiscox, Beazely Insurance group and others.

The Cyber Security Insurance Market Has Been Segmented As Below:

Market Segmentation: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market

By Service Type

Risk management

Integrity

Forefront Portfolio

Third Party liability

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financials

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel and hospitality

Others

In Addition, The Report Provides Analysis Of The Cyber Security Insurance Market With Respect To The Following Geographic Segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe

Germany U.K Itlay Spain Sweden Austria Belgium France The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America



