Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market is projected to reach at a CAGR 8.8% Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Donor Egg IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle and Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinic, Hospital, Surgical Center, and Clinical Research Institute) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Donor Egg IVF Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a womans ovaries and fertilizing them with sperms outside the body, that is, in vitro. The donor egg IVF services market for the customized regions generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.



The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the IVF success rate, and rise in disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to make way for market development during the forecast period.

The global donor egg IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. As per country, the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue and volume, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Cycle Type

– Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle

– Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospital

– Surgical Centers

– Clinical Research Institutes

By Country

– Australia

– New Zealand

– Thailand

– Malaysia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Canada

– Ireland

– South Africa

– Rest of the World



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Virtus Health

– Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

– Fertility First

– Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd.

– Fertility Associates

– Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

– Repromed

– SAFE Fertility Center

– Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital)

– Bangkok IVF Center

– Damai Service Hospital

– TMC Fertility Centre

– KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre

– Bourn Hall Fertility Center

– Southend Fertility and IVF

– Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

– Bloom Fertility Center

– Cloudnine Fertility

– Chennai Fertility Center

– Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

– Shanghai United Family Hospital

– IVF NAMBA Clinic

– Sanno Hospital

– Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

– Raffles Medical Group

– TRIO Fertility

– The Montreal Fertility Center

– Procrea Fertility

– IVF Canada

– Sims IVF

– Merrion Fertility Clinic

– Beacon CARE Fertility

– Medfem Fertility Clinic

– The Cape Fertility Clinic

– Aevitas Fertility Clinic

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Customized donor egg IVF services market, By End User

3.2.1. Market size and forecast

3.2.2. Market volume and forecast

3.2.3. Fertility clinics

3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

3.2.4. Hospitals

3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

3.2.5. Surgical centers

3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

3.2.6. Clinical research institutes

3.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

3.3. Customized donor egg IVF services market, By Cycle Type

3.3.1. Market size and forecast

3.3.2. Market volume and forecast

3.3.3. Fresh donor egg IVF cycles

3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

3.3.4. Frozen donor egg IVF cycles

3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

3.4. Customized donor egg IVF services market, By Country

3.4.1. Market size and forecast

3.4.2. Market volume and forecast

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Delayed pregnancies in women

3.5.1.2. Increase in the global infertility rates

3.5.1.3. Increase in gamete donations

3.5.1.4. Increase in disposable income

3.5.1.5. Increase in IVF success rates

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Complications associated with the IVF treatment

3.5.2.2. Low awareness level

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Fertility tourism

3.5.3.2. Growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region

3.5.3.3. Increase in the number of fertility clinics

3.5.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: AUSTRALIA DONOR EGG IVF SERVICES MARKET, (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Fertility Center in Australia

4.3. Australia donor egg IVF services market, By End User

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2. Market volume and forecast

4.3.3. Fertility clinics

4.3.4. Hospitals

4.3.5. Surgical centers

4.3.6. Clinical research institutes

4.4. Australia donor egg IVF services market, By Cycle Type

4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2. Market volume and forecast

4.4.3. Fresh donor egg IVF cycles

4.4.4. Frozen donor egg IVF cycles

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Driving factors

4.5.2. Restraining factors

4.6. Regulatory Issues, Legislations and Authorities

4.7. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

4.8. Company Profiles

4.8.1. Virtus Health

4.8.1.1. Company overview

4.8.2. Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

4.8.2.1. Company overview

4.8.3. Fertility First

4.8.3.1. Company overview

4.8.4. Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

4.8.4.1. Company overview

CHAPTER 5: NEW ZEALAND DONOR EGG IVF SERVICES MARKET, (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. New Zealand donor egg IVF services market, By End User

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market volume and forecast

5.2.3. Fertility clinics

5.2.4. Hospitals

5.2.5. Surgical centers

5.2.6. Clinical research institutes

5.3. New Zealand donor egg IVF services market, By Cycle Type

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market volume and forecast

5.3.3. Fresh donor egg IVF cycles

5.3.4. Frozen donor egg IVF cycles

5.4. Market Dynamics

5.4.1. Driving factors

5.4.2. Restraining factors

5.5. Regulatory Issues, Legislations and Authorities

5.6. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

5.7. Company Profiles

5.7.1. Fertility Associates

5.7.1.1. Company overview

5.7.2. Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

5.7.2.1. Company overview

5.7.3. Repromed

5.7.3.1. Company overview

Continue…

