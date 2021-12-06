Global Enterprise Mobile Application Security Market is Expected to Reach Revenue of $8.54 Billion by 2023, Growing at a Cagr of 12.8% During the Forecast Period 2017–2023.
Most of the mobile devices that are being used in recent times have no security applications, which is mainly due to the lack of awareness about protecting a mobile device. In most cases, mobile users download a variety of third-party apps, and even after uninstalling, often these apps still have access to consumer information, which is overseen by a majority of mobile phone users. As a result, sensitive personal information, including bank account details, social security number, and contacts, are likely to be exposed to hackers if they could identify the vulnerabilities present in a mobile device.
As numerous enterprises are investing in smartphones and tablets to improve employee mobility as well as consumers leveraging BYOD, both enterprise’s sensitive information and personal information will be at stake. Vulnerabilities, such as injections, poor authentication, and lack of structured BYOD policies on information storage, are expected to result in possible cyber risks with data loss or data breach. The adoption of wearable devices at the workplace is further adding to the increasing security vulnerabilities. Enterprises are investing in a wide range of devices and application security platforms to focus on the application-level protection of a device.
• The market share of MAM platforms is expected to surpass MDM during the forecast period 2017–2023
• Due to regulatory push, enterprises are expected to take the ownership of securing their employee information when present in an enterprise
• Security solution vendors are expected to come up with industry-centric authentication and encryption solutions
• DAST and RASP testing tool platforms are most likely to receive higher adoption from app developers and enterprises
According to Infoholic Research, the “global enterprise mobile application security” market is expected to reach revenue of $8.54 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2017–2023.
The market is segmented into security testing, platform & solutions, and risk analytics & reporting. The security testing is an essential part in application security that includes a variety of testing tools, namely SAST, DAST, IAST, and RASP. Over 60% of the applications being used by enterprises are developed on open code platforms, which are more vulnerable in the case of hacking. In 2017, SAST accounted for a larger share in the segment mostly due to higher volumes of applications deployed in enterprise devices and lesser app development deployment times, which is offering inadequate time to the enterprises to deal with security concerns. This is not allowing app developers to identify the possible vulnerabilities before an app gets deployed in an enterprise environment. Dealing with vulnerabilities when an application is running has become a major challenge for the enterprises, which is fuelling the demand for other testing platforms, namely DAST and RASP. These are expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing adoption of enterprise applications and demand for real-time monitoring and app security.
The Americas and Europe are most likely to hold a larger share in the mobile application security market, and Asia is expected to become a leading adopter, mainly due to the increasing demand from developing countries in Asia. Middle East and Africa are expected to post slower adoption rate for smartphone penetration among the enterprises except for a few countries, namely UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Egypt.
