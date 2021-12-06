Global Metagenomics Market is expected to reach to a valuation of $523 million by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Metagenomics Market by Product (Instrument & Software and Consumable), Technology (Sequencing and Bioinformatics), and Application (Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Environmental Remediation, Gut Microbe Characterization, Biotechnology, Biofuel, and Agriculture) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Metagenomics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Metagenomics is the study of genomes collectively in a microbial community. This process involves cloning and analyzing the genomes without culturing the organisms in the community.

Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and rise in expansion of metagenomics applications drive the growth of the global metagenomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals coupled with the rise in concerns regarding standardization and accuracy of sequencing based diagnostic testing hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing nations offer profitable opportunities for metagenomic sequencing product manufacturers.

The global metagenomics market is segmented based on technology, product, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing and bioinformatics. By product, the market is divided into instrument & software and consumable. On the basis of application, the market is classified into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metagenomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the applications and technologies used globally.

– The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Product

– Instrument & software

– Consumable

By Technology

– Sequencing

– Bioinformatics

By Application

– Infectious disease diagnosis

– Environmental remediation

– Gut microbe characterization

– Biotechnology

– Biofuel

– Agriculture

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Enterome SA

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Illumina, Inc.

– Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

– Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– Qiagen N.V.

– Swift Biosciences, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

