Global Nanofiber Market Expected to Reach around USD 7,238.3 Mn by 2025

Nanofiber market growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as rising industrialization especially in the developing economies and the associated pollution levels. Nanofibers in the air filters can be used to reduce the harmful emissions form these industries considerably. Also, the growing importance of medical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide and the increasing applications of nanofibers in this industry is another factor driving the growth of nanofiber market during the forecast period.

The Global Nanofiber market accounted for US$ 1,263.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 7,238.3 Mn in 2025.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001062/

Nanofiber Market Insights

Increasing application of nanofiber in Medical Life science and Pharmaceutical (MLP) Industry in North America and Europe is driving nanofiber market

Advancements in the Electrospinning mechanisms for nanofibers to increase throughput

A numerous approaches and techniques have been derived for the higher throughput of nanofiber production through Electrospinning process. With the help of multiple nozzles technique as well as needleless Electrospinning, it has been observed that the production efficiency of the nanofibers increases considerably. They offer different flexibilities at the time of production and therefore can be able to produce good amounts of nanofiber and are expected to drive the nanofiber market, globally.

Nanofiber Market Strategic Insights

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in Global Nanofiber Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in Nanofiber Market landscape are listed below-

2018: Asahi Kasei unveiled its plan to expand capacity for Leona nylon 66 filament in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan. This expansion is expected to company’s capabilities to meet the strong demand growth that is being driven by stricter safety regulations, greater vehicle production, and the use of more airbags per vehicle.

2018: DuPont unveiled its plan to build new specialty materials manufacturing facility in East China. The new facility is expected to produce compounded high-end engineering plastics and adhesives to serve customers in transportation, industrial, electronics, and consumer products markets.

2017: Toray Industries, has acquired a commercial-use land in Foshan, Guangdong Province in South China. The company acquired to start business of high-performance polypropylene spunbond. The company plans to establish a production facility with annual capacity of 20,000 tons of PP spunbond. Operations by the facility would start in 2019.

Inquire For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001062/

GLOBAL NANOFIBER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Polymer Nanofiber

Carbon Nanofiber

Ceramic Nanofiber

Composite Nanofiber

Glass Nanofiber

By Application

Industrial

Defense & Security

Consumer

Electronics

Energy

Medical Life Science & Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Environmental

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



Company Profiles

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

DuPont

ELMARCO s.r.o.

ESpin Tehnologies Systems, Inc.

Finetex EnE, Inc.

MEMPRO Ltd.

Revolution Fibres Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001062/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]