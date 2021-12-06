Global Outboard Engines Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Outboard Engines Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Outboard Engine is a detachable propulsion system for boats installed outside of the hull (ship), consisting of a self-contained unit that includes engine, gearbox and propeller or jet drive, designed to be affixed to the outside of the transom. With features of simple structure, light weight, easy disassembly and operation, low noise, it is suitable for use in the river, lakes and coastal waters.

Europe is likely to emerge as the largest region in the global outboard engine market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Presence of the key market players and increasing participation in the water recreational activities are some of the factors contributing towards the growth of the market in Europe. Meanwhile, North America is also expected to witness growth, owing to the increasing preference for high power outboard engine.

In 2019, the market size of Outboard Engines is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Outboard Engines.

This report studies the global market size of Outboard Engines, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the Outboard Engines production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Yamaha

Brunswick

Deutz AG

Honda

BRP

Suzuki

Tohatsu

Parsun

Hidea

Weimin

Krautler Elektromaschinen

Market Segment by Product Type

Fuel-Oil Outboard

Electric Outboard

Market Segment by Application

Personal Boat

Commercial Boat

Government Enforcement Boat

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Outboard Engines status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Outboard Engines manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outboard Engines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

