Global Serverless Architecture Market was valued at USD 3.86 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.44 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.17% from 2019 to 2026

What is Serverless Architecture?

A serverless architecture is an architecture wherein the user can build and run applications and services without the need to manage infrastructure. Usually, the server management is done by AWS and this is how applications run on servers. By using a serverless architecture the user no longer has to provision, scale, and maintain servers to run applications, databases, and storage systems. The developers can focus on their core product instead of stressing about managing and operating servers or runtimes. Such architectures can be deployed on both, cloud as well as on-premises. Because of this reduced overhead the developers can reclaim time and energy and spend them on developing great products that are reliable.

Global Serverless Architecture Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The World Health Organization (WHO) testified that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women and these days more than 200,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year globally.

Key factors such eradication of the need to manage servers, thereby reducing infrastructure costs, ease of deployment, management, and execution, shift from use of development and operations for computing to serverless computing methods and proliferation of the micro services architecture are expected to further catalyze the Global Serverless Architecture Market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, Serverless Architecture faces security and compliance issues which could be few of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Serverless Architecture Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Serverless Architecture Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Serverless Architecture Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Rackspace, Google, Oracle, CA Technologies, IBM, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, Syncano, NTT Data. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

Customization of the Report

• In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.



Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report