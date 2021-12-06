Growth of the Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market to be Propelled by Increasing Actinic Keratosis Cases

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global actinic keratosis treatment market in terms of market segmentation by end user, by therapy, by drug class and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global actinic keratosis market is segmented by end user, therapy and drug class. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, homecare and others. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into topical, surgery and photodynamic therapy. On the basis of drug type, the market is sub segmented into nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, NSAIDS, immune response modifiers, photo enhancers and others.

The global actinic keratosis market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to increasing cases of precancerous actinic keratosis on the back of high sun exposure. The increasing awareness regarding skin care and related diseases coupled with various public and private sector initiatives are expected to drive the market growth. The topical therapy segmented is expected to have leading market share on the back of ease of application and availability. The topical creams can be applied at home and are economical to buy.

The photodynamic therapy is anticipated to attain a significant growth owing to its small course of treatment and high effectiveness. The surgery segment is expected to witness slow growth on the account of presence of alternatives that don’t lead to skin damage or scars. The homecare segment is expected to witness significant growth on the back of ease of application coupled with availability of self-healthcare facilities. The hospitals segment is anticipated to have leading market shares on the back of better healthcare facilities and recent developments in hospitals. Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors segment is expected to hold leading market shares owing to its effectiveness and high scale usage of products in treatment followed by photo enhancers which are anticipated to witness significant growth on the back of growing market opportunities and less competition coupled with better effectiveness and less skin damage.

North America is anticipated to lead in terms of the market share during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding skin diseases, constant developments in skin care facilities. The government initiatives and investments in precancerous treatments is expected to drive the market growth. Asia- Pacific is anticipated to witness significant market growth on the back of increasing healthcare facilities in the region coupled with increasing awareness and government support to medical tourism.

The constant public and private sector initiatives to increase consumer awareness and government initiatives to improve cancer care and treatment coupled with research and development to improve efficiency, dosage and reduce cost are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with treatment is not possible for low-income countries and limited reach to remote areas are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of global actinic keratosis treatment market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global actinic keratosis treatment market which includes company profiling of Bausch Health Companies Inc., Almirall, S.A., LEO Pharma A/S, Biofrontera, Inc., 3M Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nestlé S.A. and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global actinic keratosis treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

