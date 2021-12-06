Hallux Rigidus Market Innovations, Treatment, Key Players, Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Hallux Rigidus Market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages and Various Company Leaders and Forecast up to 2023. Avail in-depth table of content & market synopsis on marketresearchfuture.com

Market Highlights:

The Global Hallux Rigidus Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Hallux rigidus is an arthritic condition often leading to pain and stiffness within the joint located behind the big toe. Hallux rigidus is a syndrome related to degeneration of the first MTP joint. It leads to limitation in joint range of motion and painful ambulation.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in fungal eye infection market are Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Orthopaedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Acumed, Bioretec Ltd. among others.

Segmentation:

The global hallux rigidus infection market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, and end-users.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. Further, the non-surgical treatment is sub-segmented into shoe modifications, orthotic devices, medications, injection therapy physical therapy. And the surgical treatment is sub-segmented into bone spur removal (cheilectomy), joint fusion (arthrodesis), joint resurfacing (interpositional arthroplasty), and joint replacement (arthroplasty).

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into X-ray, CT scan, and MRI.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, home cares, and orthopedic specialty clinics.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global hallux rigidus market owing to the rising geriatric population, increase in genetic disorders and increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. The Americas is further segmented into North America and South America. North America holds the largest market owing to extensive use of advanced technology and developed pharmaceutical sector.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds, government support, and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for the surgical procedures and overall growth of medical device industry.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the hallux rigidus, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of people suffering from toe infections, and rapidly developing economies. For instance, according to ESCAPE (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), in the year 2016, approximately 12.4% of the population was 60 years or older and is projected to increase to 1.3 billion people by 2050. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options for rare diseases fuel the market growth. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare sector in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare resources and lack of awareness about rare diseases. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing availability new diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic and fungal infections.

