Humectants Market Worldwide Comprehensive Study, Industry Expansion Strategies, Forecast to 2024

Humectants Market are organic compounds that help in retaining moisture. The global humectants market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 26 billion by 2024 and register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Market players are expected to witness several lucrative opportunities in the coming years owing to the multi-functionality of humectants and humectant products. Apart from retaining moisture, humectants are also used to impart sweetness in food & beverages, increase product shelf life, render a soft texture to products, and function as an antistatic coating for plastics.

The increasing demand for natural food ingredients and food products is expected to result in profitable opportunities for market players offering natural humectants. Advancements in food processing technology have enabled the successful use of functional food ingredients such as sugar alcohols, which is paving the way for players active in the global humectants market.

Based on type, the global humectants market has been divided into glycols, glycerol, sugar alcohols, polysaccharides and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), and others. The sugar alcohols segment is expected to gain the largest revenue share and exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high efficiency of sugar alcohols such as glycerol, sorbitol, xylitol, and maltitol. Additionally, sugar alcohols or sugar polyols are used in diverse applications including animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and cosmetics.

Some of the key players in the global humectants market are DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Sweeteners Plus Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Barentz (Netherlands), Brenntag AG (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Roquette Frères (France), Galactic S.A. (Belgium), Batory Foods (US), Fooding Group Limited (China), Lianyungang Dongtai Food Ingredients Co., Ltd (China), Nutra Food Ingredients LLC (US), and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US).

In January 2019, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. appointed Barentz as its distributor of personal care ingredients which include humectants. The partnership was aimed at expanding Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s footprint in Germany and Austria.

The global humectants market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is projected to dominate the global humectants market owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. In addition, the growing personal care and animal feed industry in the region is driving the growth of the European humectants market. However, changing consumer preferences, growth of application industries, and increasing demand for low-calorie food are expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

