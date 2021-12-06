Increasing Demand For Processed Poultry & Meat Market Should Have Boosted Cargill, Brower Equipment, Bayle S.A., Baader Food Processing Machinery, Manitowoc Results

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Processed Poultry & Meat Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Processed Poultry & Meat market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

According to Publisher, the Global Processed Poultry & Meat market is accounted for

$679.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 1492.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1 % during the forecast period. Processed Poultry & Meat is rich in its nutrients & proteins and increasing health consciousness towards animal protein-rich diet are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, fear of diseases like bird flu and others are hampering the market growth.

Processed poultry meat is measured as the meat which has been distorted to improve its taste or to expand its shelf life. Poultry processing is a multifaceted combination of biology and chemistry, as the procedure includes the usage of few chemical preservatives like salt, sodium nitrate and others. Poultry has gained more acceptance than meat like beef, mutton and pork due to high protein content at reasonably priced.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

JBS S.A.

Marel HF

John Bean Technologies Corporation

CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited

Cargill Inc.

Brower Equipment

Bayle S.A.

Baader Food Processing Machinery Inc.

Manitowoc

GEA Food Solutions

Tool Works

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

