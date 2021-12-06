Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Individual quick freezing, usually known as IQF. It is a freezing method used in the food processing industry. In the individual quick freezing (IQF) process, unlike other freezing processes, the products are frozen as individual pieces. It helps to freeze the product extremely quickly. The individual quick freezers (IQF) process is far better than the conventional methods. It forms small ice crystals within the product and helps to maintain the fresh quality even after extended shelf life. Individual quick freezing (IQF) is used to freeze and store products like peaches, berries, peas, fish, shrimp, poultry, etc.

Growing consumer demand for perishable foods across the globe is driving the need for individual quick freezing (IQF) market. Moreover, the increasing availability of non-seasonal food products worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the individual quick freezing (IQF) market. Furthermore, the development and expansion of retail food chains in the developed countries are also projected to influence the individual quick freezing (IQF) market significantly. Increasing government initiatives to reduce post-harvest & processed food wastage is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of individual quick freezing (IQF) market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, processing stages, technology, product and geography. The global individual quick freezing (IQF) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading individual quick freezing (IQF) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Main advantages:

This study provides an analytical description of the global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market, as well as trends and future estimates to portray the upcoming investment pocket.

The overall market potential of immersion Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) is determined to understand profitability trends for greater market coverage.

The report provides information on key drivers, constraints and opportunities, as well as detailed impact analysis.

The global individual quick freezing (IQF) market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, processing stages, technology and product. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into spiral freezer, tunnel freezer, box freezer and others. On the basis of the processing stages the market is segmented into pre-processing, freezing, and packaging. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into mechanical IQF and cryogenic IQF. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, seafood, meat & poultry, dairy products and convenience food.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global individual quick freezing (IQF) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The individual quick freezing (IQF) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

This report contains:

Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market size

Strategies and methods to address the challenges faced by major Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) providers

Analysis of the impact of de-globalization trends on Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) providers

Overview of major Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) providers

The report analyzes factors affecting individual quick freezing (IQF) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the individual quick freezing (IQF) market in these regions.