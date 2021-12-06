Industrial Robotics Market: Government aiming to make 1,00,000 industry robotics by 2020

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Industrial Robotics Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

The Global Industrial Robotics market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Industrial Robotics market Drivers

The increasing robot installations and high growth in the Electrical and Electronics industry is the primary driver for the Industrial robotics market.

The number of robot installations in the Electrical and Electronics industry has increased considerably over the years. The high investments in the Electronics industry are the primary factor driving the demand for industrial robotics in the industry.

The rising demand for electronics calls for the increase in production capacity along with high product quality. The use of industrial robotics helps the manufacturers to achieve high capacity with uniform quality.

Industrial Robotics Market Size

The Global Industrial Robotics Market report segments the market by type, the degree of freedom, Payload, Arm reach, function, and end-user industry.

The Automotive Industry is the largest segment for the applications of Industrial Robotics. The Automotive Industry is the most important consumer of industrial robotics, accounting for 35% of the total supply of robotics in 2016.

The robot sales to the automotive industry have increased over the last few years and reached 103,300 units in 2016.

The sales to the automotive industry have increased with a healthy CAGR of 12% between 2011 and 2016. The rising investments in the new production capacities in the in emerging markets, as well as investments in production modernization insignificant car producing countries, have led to the increasing number of robotics installations.

The Electrical/Electronics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It accounted for about 31% of the total robot supply in 2016.

Industrial Robotics Market Regional Analysis

The report segments the market by geography which includes North America, South Ameri-ca, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant region for industrial robotics market. It accounted for about 66% of the total robot shipments in 2016.

The broad market share of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high growth in the electrical/electronics industry in countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea and India.

China has been the biggest robot market in the world with continued dynamic growth. The industrial robot installations are continuously increasing in China, and it is also the fastest growing robot market in the world.

Further, in 2016, the government launched the Robotics Industry Development Plan (2016-2020) to promote robot applications to a broader range of fields and to attract foreign investment, aiming to make 100,000 industrial robotics produced by domestic technology annually by 2020.

As of March 2017, more than 800 companies were directly involved in industrial robot manufacturing in the country. SIASUN and DJI are the major Chinese robotics players.

Industrial Robotics Market Company Trends

The Global Industrial Robotics market report profiles the following companies-

Mitsubishi Electric, ABB Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Fanuc Robotics, Yaskawa Mo-toman, KUKA Robotics, Epson Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Staubli, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Denso Corporation.

