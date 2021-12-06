INDUSTRY 4.0 MARKET AND TECHNOLOGIES FOCUS ON ASIA-PACIFIC 2018-2023

Industry 4.0 is here to stay, there is no doubt about that. The “Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus on Asia-Pacific 2018-2023” report forecasts that the 2016-2023 Asia-Pacific Industry 4.0 market is the fastest growing regional market, which will rise at a CAGR of 23.7%. China is projected to invest hundreds of billions to retain its #1 position as the world’s leading manufacturing economy.

This report is based on thousands of sources. – The report research team:

reviewed and analyzed over 600 Industry 4.0 reports, papers, vendors and governmental information sources.

participated in 31 round table Industry 4.0 focus groups

conducted 75 face-to-face interviews with industry executives

conducted a meta-research including more than 4000 industry executives from over 2,700 companies in 29 countries.

The report analyzes each dollar spent in Asia Pacific Industry 4.0 market via 4 bottom-up research vectors, providing a valuable report for all decision makers in the Industry 4.0 market.

During four decades, APAC led by China, has proved to be the global factory , driven by low labor costs and globalization. With the Industry 4.0 revolution, which depends more on employees’ skills rather than cheap labor and western economies Industry 4.0 investments the tide is reversing. In order to mitigate this threat, APAC emerging economies, South Korea, Japan and China invest heavily in the 4th industrial revolution to compete with western economies Industry 4.0 ramifications. They provide government funding for Industry 4.0 projects, R&D, subsidies and tax incentives to Industry 4.0 investors.

Most of the world technology giants that recognize the huge business opportunities of the Industry 4.0, invested in R&D, commercialization of Industry 4.0 technologies and acquired smaller technology companies especially in the AI and big data sector.

The Industry 4.0 competition is not only about technology or offering the best products, but also, about the companies that collect appropriate data and combine it to offer premium digital services. Those who know what the customer wants and can forecast consumer demand, will provide the information to develop an unfair competitive advantage.

According to the report, China is unique in the breadth and size of its Industry 4.0 strategy and funding; the PRC government commenced in 2015 the Made in China 2025 scheme, specifying ten industries including semiconductors, aerospace, agricultural equipment, quantum computing and other sectors, which are the core of government planning.

The PRC Made in China plan, an industrial-policy program is derived in part from Germany’s Industry 4.0 model, which focuses on creating a helpful environment through training and policy support but leaves business decisions to companies. China’s version is much more hands-on. The plan includes 1,013 state-guided funds , endowed with $807B, much of it for Made in China industries.

The program includes a manufacturing-subsidy program, spread across 62 distinct initiatives. According to the report, China will dominate 42% of the APAC Industry 4.0 market by 2023.

In India, the world’s fastest growing economy, it is estimated that the industrial sector will embrace Industry 4.0, and transform the Indian manufacturing economy.

Japan is a highly robotized country and the world´s predominant industrial robot manufacturer with a market share of 52%. To address its 21st century economic, social and industrial challenges Japan launched its Society 5.0 program. The Society 5.0 program includes (but is not limited to) Japan’s Industry 4.0 program.

In the next decades, Asia Pacific businesses will establish global networks that incorporate their machinery, warehousing systems and production facilities in the shape of cyber-physical systems. In the manufacturing environment, these cyber-physical systems comprise smart machines, storage systems and production facilities capable of autonomously exchanging information, triggering actions and controlling each other independently. These changes add to the traditional business pressure on manufacturers, but also offer unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes.

The Asia Pacific Industry 4.0 transformation will change long-held dynamics in the balance of economic power between the Far East, the U.S. and Europe.

The report analyzes each dollar spent in the APAC Industry 4.0 market via 4 bottom-up research vectors .

The Asia Pacific Industry 4.0 evolution holds immense potential for the region economy. Smart factories allow individual customer requirements to be met, meaning that even one-off items can be manufactured profitably. In Industry 4.0, dynamic business and engineering processes enable last-minute changes to production and deliver the ability to respond flexibly to disruptions and failures on behalf of suppliers.

End-to-end transparency is provided over the manufacturing process, facilitating optimized decision-making. Industry 4.0 will also result in new ways of creating value and novel business models. It will provide start-ups and SMEs with the opportunity to develop and provide downstream services.

The major winners might be those that control Industry 4.0 Platforms , software layers that syndicate various devices, information and services, on top of which other firms can build their own offerings.

The transformation of the economy being brought about by Industry 4.0 means that business processes such as supply, manufacturing, maintenance, delivery and customer service will all be connected via the Industrial IoT systems. These extremely flexible value networks will require new forms of collaboration between companies, both nationally and globally.

In 2018-2023, the market will undergo a major transformation through the following drivers:

The APAC, U.S. and Europe competition in the manufacturing sector is becoming fiercer and fiercer

China invests hundreds of billions to retain its #1 position as the world’s leading manufacturing economy

China, Singapore, India, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam and other Asia Pacific countries earmarked more than $1 trillion funding to their Industry 4.0 programs.

APAC economies of low labor manufacturing costs invest in Industry 4.0 to maintain their industrial base taken by high labor cost countries Industry 4.0 investments

Unprecedented opportunities to optimize production processes

The “Industry 4.0 Market & Technologies. Focus on Asia-Pacific 2018-2023” report is the most comprehensive review of this emerging market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this rapidly growing market.

The report analyzes each dollar spent in the Industry 4.0 market via 4 bottom-up research vectors , thus providing a valuable report for all decision-makers in the Industry 4.0 market.

The report is aimed at:

Industry 4.0 Products Vendors

Industry 4.0 Systems Integrators

Government Industry Agencies

Manufacturing Companies, SME included

The report has been explicitly customized for the industry and government decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 640-page 4-volume market report include:

What was the Asia Pacific 40 submarkets size and what were the trends during 2016 & 2017?

What is the 2018-2023 forecast for each of the Asia Pacific submarkets?

Which industries and technologies provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the Asia Pacific Industry 4.0 managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the Asia Pacific technology & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

With 460 pages, 167 tables and figures, this 4-volume report covers 10 technologies, 10 industries, 4 revenue sources, and Asia Pacific national markets, offering for each of them 2016-2017 estimates and 2018-2023 forecasts and analyses..

By Industries:

Aerospace I4.0

Defense I4.0

Agriculture I4.0

Food I4.0

Automotive I4.0

Chemical I4.0

Electronic Hardware I4.0

Electrical Hardware I4.0

Energy, Power I4.0

Oil & Gas I4.0

Machine Industry I4.0

Pharmaceutical I4.0

Biotechnology I4.0

Semiconductors I4.0

Other I4.0 Industries

By Industry 4.0 Technologies:

Additive Manufacturing- 3D Printing

Advanced Human Machine Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Robots

Big Data & Analytics

Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing

Horizontal and Vertical System Integration

Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Sensors

Simulation

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Predictive Maintenance

By 4 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

System Installation, Integration & Commissioning

Aftersale Maintenance, Upgrades & Spare Parts

Consulting, Planning & Training

By Countries:

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided as follows:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Barriers to new entry, supplier power, buyer power and competitive rivalry

Business environment

The 2016-2023 market segmented by 188 submarkets

More than 1000 references and links to Industry 4.0 data sources & publications

D. The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: Industry 4.0 Smart Maintenance

Appendix B: How to Convert an Industry 2.0 or Industry 3.0 Business to Industry 4.0

Appendix C: Abbreviations

Appendix D: Terminology

Appendix E: Research Sources & Bibliography

E. The report presents extensive information on 49 leading companies (including companies profile, Industry 4.0 activities & products, and recent events), namely:

3D Systems

ABB Ltd.

Advantech

Aibrain

Alphabet

Arcadia Data

Arm Ltd.

Beijer Electronics

Bosch

Cisco

CyberX

Dassault Syst?mes

DENSO

EOS

ExOne

General Electric

Honeywell Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Intelligent Automation

Interset Software

Kuka

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC

NGRAIN

Oculus VR

Oracle

QUALCOMM

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Samsung

SAP

Sensory

Siemens

SIGFOX

Splunk

Sri International

Stratasys

Texas Instruments

TRUMPF

u-blox

Wittenstein

Worldsensing SL

Xerafy

Xjet

