Investigation by Robo-advisory Market of Europe by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook
Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the 2nd most significant market share in the global robo-advisory market in 2017, generating 20% of the worldwide revenue. One of the reasons is the increase in the number of European start-ups and incumbents.
The United Kingdom (U.K.) and Germany majorly drive the robo-advisory market of Europe. Germany is the largest contributor to this market regarding revenue, which can be attributed to the fact that Germany has the highest number of individuals willing to take up online automated financial advice in Europe. So, it is expected to drive the demand of various robo-advisors in this region.
By type, the European robo-advisory market is classified into hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors. Countries in EU5 like UK and Germany dominate the hybrid robo-advisors market in Europe.
By types of client assets, the mass affluent segment held the largest market share regarding revenue generation in 2017, generating 38.4% revenue. However, owing to high market penetration, the market is expected to experience a promising growth rate in the coming years.
Key growth factors
o The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for European robo-advisors.
o Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor in the growth of the European robo-advisory market.
Threats and key players
o Lack of personalized support or direct contact with the client is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent.
o The key players in this market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.
What is covered in the report?
1. Overview of the European robo-advisory market.
2. The current and forecasted market size data for the European robo-advisory market.
3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.
4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets – mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.
5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country – EU5 and the rest of Europe.
6. Market trends in the European robo-advisory market.
7. Market drivers and challenges in the European robo-advisory market.
8. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.
Why buy?
o Understand the demand for European robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.
o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.
o Identify the challenge areas and address them.
o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.
o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.
o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.
o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.
o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.
