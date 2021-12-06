Investigation by Robo-advisory Market of Europe by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The robo-advisory market of Europe is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The European robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.67% and will be worth of USD 14.69 Bn by 2023.Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the 2nd most significant market share in the global robo-advisory market in 2017, generating 20% of the worldwide revenue. One of the reasons is the increase in the number of European start-ups and incumbents.The United Kingdom (U.K.) and Germany majorly drive the robo-advisory market of Europe. Germany is the largest contributor to this market regarding revenue, which can be attributed to the fact that Germany has the highest number of individuals willing to take up online automated financial advice in Europe. So, it is expected to drive the demand of various robo-advisors in this region.

By type, the European robo-advisory market is classified into hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors. Countries in EU5 like UK and Germany dominate the hybrid robo-advisors market in Europe.

By types of client assets, the mass affluent segment held the largest market share regarding revenue generation in 2017, generating 38.4% revenue. However, owing to high market penetration, the market is expected to experience a promising growth rate in the coming years.

Key growth factors

o The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for European robo-advisors.

o Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor in the growth of the European robo-advisory market.