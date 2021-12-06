Latest Business Report on Global Solar Pv Mounting Systems Market by Demand 2017-2024

Solar photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems are metal stands used to support solar panels, which face the sun. There are a number of mounting systems available, which enable the users to place solar panels on various types of surfaces. The solar PV mounting systems are mostly made from steel, aluminum, and in some cases, alloys. The growing number of solar projects, globally, primarily drives the global solar PV mounting systems market. The capacity of harnessing solar energy has been growing steadily over the past decade, and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. According to Solar Energy Industries Association, in 2018, there are more than 6,000 large-scale solar projects operating in the US, generating up to 70 GW of electricity. Government bodies, across the globe are offering numerous subsidies to solar energy users, which adds to the growth of the global solar PV mounting systems market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of study, the global solar PV mounting systems market has been segmented by product, technology, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as rooftop, and ground mounted. Rooftop segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as placing solar panels on rooftops, saves end users a large amount of space and forms an additional layer of insulation for the site. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as fixed, and tracking. Fixed segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as the initial investment for procuring the fixed solar PV mounting systems, is lower than its alternatives. On the basis of end-use sector, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and utilities. The utilities segment has been dominating the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of global solar PV mounting system market are Schletter Group (Germany), Unirac Inc (US), SolarWorld AG (Germany), K2 Systems Gmbh (Germany), Quick Mount PV (US), Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (China), RBI Solar Inc (US), and Mounting System GmbH (Germany). Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co. ltd. (China), Clenergy (China), Tata International ltd (India), Xiamen Universe Solar Technology Co Ltd (China), Xiamen Corigy New Energy Technology Co Ltd (China), PV Racking (US), and Van der Valk Solar System BV (Netherlands) are among others.

Objectives of Global Solar PV Mounting System Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018–2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global solar PV mounting system market

• To analyze the global solar PV mounting system market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, technology, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and research and development in the global solar PV mounting system market

Target Audience

• Solar panel providers

• Research and educational institutes

• Solar energy companies

• Renewable energy consultation companies

Key Findings

• Global solar PV mounting system market is estimated to reach USD 23,107 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.56%.

• By product, rooftop segment held the largest market share with a market value of USD 6,287.2 million, in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period.

• By technology, fixed segment dominated the market in 2017, with a market value of USD 6,707.1 million, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period.

• By end-use sector, utilities segment accounted for the largest market size in 2017, with market value of USD 5,224.9 million, and is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period.

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific had the largest share of 43.02% of the global solar PV mounting market in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,188 million and is projected to progress at the highest CAGR of 11.78% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Solar PV Mounting System Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been dominating the global solar PV mounting system market. Within the region, China held 52.46% of the market share, followed by Japan. Europe held the second largest share of the global market, mainly on account of the increasing demand for off-grid electrical systems. Germany held 39.79% share in the region, followed by Italy and the UK. In North America, the US held the largest market share, followed by the Canada.

