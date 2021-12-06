Market opportunity and growth drivers of UAE Personal Protective Equipment market till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ‘‘UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market’’ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Hazards exist in every workplace in different forms such as falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, noise, and countless other possibly hazardous situations. Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, are equipment worn to minimize exposure to a variety of potential hazards. Personal protective equipment includes hands & arm protection, protective clothing, leg protection, respiratory protection, head protection, eye & face protection, and others equipment, which includes hearing protection, fall protection, gas detection, and others. This personal protective equipment are adopted when engineering controls and administrative controls are not feasible or effective to reduce the risks to acceptable levels. According to the UAE Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), employers are required to protect their employees from workplace hazards that can cause injury. Thus, implementation of stringent regulatory framework in UAE for labor safety is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth in awareness about the safety precautions and rise in injuries and numbers of workplace accidents have motivated the workers to make use of PPE, thereby driving the growth of the market. Positive macro-economic factors such as population growth, diversified economic growth, increase in younger labor force, and strong tourism has led to the rapid expansion of infrastructure in the UAE. In addition, the UAE government has taken measures to bridge the gap between supply and demand of housing for the lower income groups, which is anticipated to boost the residential construction in the UAE. Thus, rapid growth in construction sector in the UAE is anticipated to drive the PPE market. Moreover, in June 2016, Sheikh Mohammed launched Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 to increase the total output and value-addition of the manufacturing sector. Thus, growth in the production sector in the UAE is anticipated to open new opportunities for the PPE manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth. However, increased automation in end-use industries is expected to limit the market growth.

The UAE personal protective equipment market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is divided into hand & arm protection equipment, protective clothing, leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye and face protection equipment, and others. By application, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction, healthcare, oil & gas, and others.

The major players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, E. I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, JSP Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt., Ltd., Dream Castle Technical Supply LLC, Schefferville Trading LLC, and Vaultex. The report also includes various other manufacturers/distributors of PPE such as MSA Safety, Al Asayel Health & Safety, Uruguay Oil Field & Safety Equipment, Spark international Energy L.L.C., Specialised Technical Services (STS), and Atlas Safety.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Hands & Arm Protection Equipment

– Protective Clothing

– Leg Protection Equipment

– Respiratory Protection Equipment

– Head Protection Equipment

– Eye & Face Protection Equipment

– Others

By Application

– Manufacturing

– Construction

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas

– Others

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market share analysis

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitute

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Stringent regulatory framework in UAE for labor safety

3.5.1.2. Growth in awareness among workers about the safety precautions at workplace

3.5.1.3. New construction projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase in automation in end-use industries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. UAE’s growing manufacturing sector

CHAPTER 4: UAE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Hands & arm protection equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Protective gloves

4.2.4. Wrist cuffs & armlets

4.2.5. Elbow protectors

4.2.6. Others

4.3. Protective clothing

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Body suits

4.3.4. Surgical gowns

4.3.5. Others

4.4. Leg protection equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Boots & shoes

4.4.4. Leggings

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Respiratory protection equipment

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Head protection equipment

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Eye & face protection equipment

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Safety goggle

4.7.4. Shield

4.7.5. Others

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: UAE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Manufacturing

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Construction

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Oil & gas

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. 3M

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Operating business segments

6.1.4. Product portfolio

6.1.5. Business performance

6.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.2. Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Operating business segments

6.2.4. Product portfolio

6.2.5. Business performance

6.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.3. Ansell

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Operating business segments

6.3.4. Product portfolio

6.3.5. Business performance

6.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.4. E I dupont de Nemours and Co.

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Company snapshot

6.4.3. Operating business segments

6.4.4. Product portfolio

6.4.5. Business performance

6.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Company snapshot

6.5.3. Operating business segments

6.5.4. Product portfolio

6.5.5. Business performance

6.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

