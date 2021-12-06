Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is expected to Registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $7,910 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Nonwovens are a distinctive class of textile material designed from fibers that are bonded together to form a lucid structure. Medical nonwovens are usually composed of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, wood pulp, and others. In addition, they are also synthetically made up of manmade material such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, glass, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Developments in nonwoven production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services across developing countries are the major key factors accelerating the market growth. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes, rise in health awareness, and significant increase in geriatric population further boosts the market growth. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are projected to impede the growth of this market. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in the production of medical nonwoven disposables is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented based on product and region. Base on product, the market is bifurcated into incontinence product and surgical nonwoven product. Further, incontinence product is characterized into disposable underwear, cotton pad, panty shield, and disposable diaper. Surgical nonwoven products are classified into surgical mask, surgical drape, shoe cover, surgical cap, surgical gown, sterile nonwoven swab, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Incontinence Product

– Disposable Underwear

– Cotton Pad

– Panty Shield

– Disposable Diaper

– Ultra-absorbent

– Super-absorbent

– Biodegradable

– Surgical Product

– Surgical Mask

– Surgical Drape

– Shoe Cover

– Surgical Cap

– Surgical Gown

– Sterile Nonwoven Swab

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Singapore

– Thailand

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Domtar Corporation

– Kimberly-Clark Corporation

– Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

– Cardinal Health

– Berry Global Inc.

– First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

– Ahlstrom-Munksjo

– UniCharm Corporation

– Georgia-Pacific LLC.

– Freudenberg & Co. KG

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Advanced Fabrics

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cypress Medical Products LLC

– Dynarex Corporation

– Halyard Health, Inc.

– Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

– Molnlycke Health Care AB

– Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.

– Avintiv Inc.

