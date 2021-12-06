New Trends Updates for Employment Screening Services Market | Profiling Global Players- Sterling Infosystems, First Aduvatage, HireRight, Kroll, Employment Screening Resources , Accurate Background

Global employment screening services market is expected to grow from US$ 3.74 billion in 2016 to US$ 5.46 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2017 and 2025.

Worldwide Employment Screening Services Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Employment Screening Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Employment Screening Services Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Employment Screening Services Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Employment Screening Services players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A significant reduction in time and cost can be achieved with the implementation of employment screening service in organizations. Also, employment screening services help in saving organizations’ time in the long-run by clarifying the responsibilities to ensure the recruitment of appropriate candidate in the right way resulting in increased efficiency and work quality, thereby driving its adoption.

The employment screening services market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on services and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment industrial sector accounted for the largest share of the employment screening services market in 2016; whereas APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Accurate Background

2. AuthBridge

3. A-Check America

4. Capita

5. DataFlow Group

6. First Advantage

7. HireRight

8. Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management

9. Sterling Talent Solutions

10. Triton

11. Verity Screening Solutions

12. GoodHire

13. Insperity

The employment screening services market report aims to provide an overview of global employment screening services market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current employment screening services market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the employment screening services market report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in employment screening services market which is contributing highest revenue globally as the employers across US consider background checking as an integral part of their recruitment process. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant economic growth will pave the path for increasing employment screening services adoption and propel the market growth. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

