Nisin Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- Amtech Biotech, Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology and Danisco

The Nisin market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios.

Nisin is produced by the bacterium lactococcus lactis which is a polypeptide bacteriocin peptide. Nisin is used as a food preservative in various products such as thermally processed foods, particularly in dairy products, canned foods, plant protein foods, juice, beer, etc. Nisin is a class of antimicrobial substances known as lantibiotics. Nisin has 34 amino acid residues, including the uncommon amino acids didehydroalanine, methyllanthionine, lanthionine, and didehydroaminobutyric acid. Nisin retains antimicrobial activity against on a wide range of gram-positive bacteria, mainly those that produce spores. Nisin is effective in products across a wide range of pH levels (3.5 – 8.0).

The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Nisin market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Nisin Market profiled in the report include-

1.Amtech Biotech Co.,Ltd

2.Cayman Chemical Company

3.Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd

4.Danisco A/S

5.Galactic

6.HANDARY S.A.

7.Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd

9.Siveele B.V.

10.Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

The global nisin market is segmented on the basis of application industry. Based on application industry, the market is segmented into meat & seafood, dairy products, beverages, bakery products, canned vegetable and others.

