Oatmeal Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

Globally, the number of individuals opting for a healthier lifestyle gas gained major traction especially across leading urban and metro cities. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of vegan based and gluten free food products across developed economies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific has also attracted in substantial demand for numerous oats based food products and drinks. In addition, the growing number of health conscious individuals along with a significant increase in awareness of health benefits of oatmeal is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the coming years. Moreover, the availability of organic, gluten free, vegan and nutritionally rich oatmeal products has facilitated in significant penetration among young individuals across the emerging cities in developing economies.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal), Bagrrys India Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., Hamlyns Of Scotland, Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Quaker Oats Company, Weetabix Limited

Oatmeal Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Recent changes in lifestyle inclined towards developing healthy eating habits

The report analyzes factors affecting the Oatmeal market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Oatmeal market in these regions.

Strategic Insights

The players operating in the oatmeal market are mainly focusing on product launch and innovative marketing strategies to expand their geographical presence. Few of the recent developments of the players operating in the oatmeal market are listed below:

2018: B&G Foods acquired McCann’s which is a premium oatmeal brand of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for about US$ 32.0 Mn in cash.

2016: Bagrry’s India Ltd ventured into ventured into the Quick Service Restaurants with Bagrry’s Health Café the restaurant would offer a variety of high fiber grains.

2016: McCann’s Irish Oatmeal announced the expansion of its product portfolio by launching three new product lines namely McCann’s Traditional Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal Gluten-Free; McCann’s Quick & Easy Steel Cut Irish Oats Single Serve Microwavable Cups, and Non-GMO Certified McCann’s Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal.

