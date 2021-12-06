Online Corporate Assessment Services Market explored in the latest research by Aspiring Minds, British Council, British Standards Institution, Chandler Macleod, Cubiks, Educational Testing Service, Harrison Assessments, Korn Ferry, Mettl Online Assessment, The Profiles Group

Online corporate assessment services are used by companies to assess and train the employees. Various companies operating in the market provides solutions that help the companies to evaluate a candidate based on different parameters. The online corporate assessment services market is expected to grow at a high rate in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. Various new players are emerging in the market which is intensifying the competition.

The report aims to provide an overview of online corporate assessment services market with detailed market segmentation by application, industry and geography. The global online corporate assessment services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online corporate assessment services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online corporate assessment services market.

Top Key Players:

– Aspiring Minds

– British Council

– British Standards Institution

– Chandler Macleod

– Cubiks

– Educational Testing Service

– Harrison Assessments

– Korn Ferry

– Mettl Online Assessment

– The Profiles Group

Increasing focus towards assessing the candidate based on various parameters, technological advancements, and growing focus towards increasing efficiency and reducing the cost related to the recruitment process are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of online corporate assessment market. The increasing popularity of gamification and increasing awareness about brain awareness are the major factors that are the factors that are creating opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

The global online corporate assessment services market is segmented on the basis of application and industry. Based on application, the market is segmented as campus recruitment, entrance assessment services, recruitment and promotion assessment services, certification assessment services. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as IT-ITES, FMCG, hospitality, education and skilling, manufacturing, financial services, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online corporate assessment services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online corporate assessment services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

