PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2025
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type (Colony Stimulating Factor, Interferon, Erythropoietin (EPO), Recombinant Factor VIII, Monoclonal Antibody, Enzyme, and Others) By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hepatitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Hemophilia, Gastrointestinal Disorder, and Others) By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider, and Retail Pharmacy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $17,813 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that propel the PEGylated protein therapeutics market growth include high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, kidney diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, growth in the biologics sector with an increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boosts the market. Furthermore, increase in government funding and grants for research activities enhance opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high price, and expected launch of generic drugs can hinder the growth.
The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region. According to the product type, the market is classified into colony stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, recombinant factor VIII, monoclonal antibody, enzyme, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. According to the sales channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online provider, and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Key players profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
– Colony Stimulating Factor
– Interferon
– Erythropoietin (EPO)
– Recombinant Factor VIII
– Monoclonal Antibody
– Enzyme
– Others
By Application Type
– Cancer
– Autoimmune Disease
– Hepatitis
– Multiple Sclerosis
– Hemophilia
– Gastrointestinal Disorder
– Others
By Sales Channel
– Hospital Pharmacy
– Online Provider
– Retail Pharmacy
By Region
North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
Europe
– Germany
– France
– UK
– Italy
– Spain
– Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
– Japan
– China
– Australia
– India
– South Korea
– Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
– Brazil
– Saudi Arabia
– South Africa
– Rest of LAMEA
Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key Findings of the Study
2.2. CXO Perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017
3.4. Clinical Trials
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Strong presence of pipeline drugs
3.5.1.2. Advantages offered by PEGylation
3.5.1.3. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High costs associated with drug development
3.5.2.2. Expected Launch of generic drugs
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Untapped emerging economies
3.5.3.2. Growth in adoption of PEGylated protein therapeutics
3.5.4. Impact Analyses
CHAPTER 4: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Colony Stimulating Factor
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Interferon
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Erythropoietin (EPO)
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Recombinant Factor VIII
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.6. Monoclonal Antibody
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast
4.7. Enzyme
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast
4.8. Other PEGylated Protein Therapeutics
4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.8.2. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 5: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Cancer
5.2.1. Market size and forecast
5.3. Autoimmune Disease
5.3.1. Market size and forecast
5.4. Hepatitis
5.4.1. Market size and forecast
5.5. Multiple Sclerosis
5.5.1. Market size and forecast
5.6. Hemophilia
5.6.1. Market size and forecast
5.7. Gastrointestinal Disorders
5.7.1. Market size and forecast
5.8. Other Applications
5.8.1. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 6: PEGYLATED PROTEIN THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hospital Pharmacy
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3. Online Providers
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4. Retail Pharmacy
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
