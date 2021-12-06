Pen Needles market with Business Trends, New Opportunities, Price and Regional Outlook to 2025

The global pen needles market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Pen needles was valued at USD 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00000824/

Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global pen needles market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, majorly due to increase in overweight & obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

Leading Pen Needles Market Players:

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

YPSOMED AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

HTL-Strefa S.A.

Ultimed Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Allison Medical Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.LTD.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe, in 2017, there were 7.476.800 cases of diabetes in Germany. Moreover, approximately 270,000 new cases are recorded in Germany each year. This is expected to drive the market for overall pen needles in this country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and massive pool of diabetic prevalent population.

The target audience for the report on the Pen Needles market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00000824/

The report segments the global pen needles market as follows:

Global Pen needles Market – By Type

Standard

Safety

Global Pen needles Market – By Therapy

Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone

Global Pen needles Market – By Length

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com