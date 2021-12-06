Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – Altair Engineering, ALTERYX, Fair Isaac, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Teradata, TIBCO Software

The volume of data is growing rapidly, and the demand for analytics solution is growing to gain actionable insights from the data generated. The increasing awareness among organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is competitive in nature due to the presence of some of the well-established players such as IBM, Oracle, and SAS among others.

The global 360-degree market overview has newly added by The Insights Partners to its vast database. It offers brief to readers about the global Prescriptive and predictive analytics Market including a detailed study of market segments such as types, size, applications, and end-users. Adoption of new technologies and approaches have been contributed towards the progress of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006174

Top Key Players:

– Altair Engineering, Inc.

– ALTERYX, Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation.

– IBM Corporation

– Information Builders

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute Inc.

– TABLEAU SOFTWARE

– Teradata

– TIBCO Software Inc.

Growing focus towards adopting analytics solutions to predict future market trends, growing adoption of new technologies such as Big Data and AI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market. However, privacy concerns and stringent regulations regarding the use of data are major factors that might hinder the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market in the current market scenario.

The global prescriptive and predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, it and telecom, and others.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006174

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prescriptive and predictive analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006174