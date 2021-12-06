Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea And Coffee Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2015-2021

Worldwide Market Overview:

Hectic pace of today’s modern lifestyle is very disadvantageous to our health as it badly affects our dietary habits. Ready to drink tea and coffee have emerged as an instant and healthier option available to people and are currently in great demand in the beverage industry. The Global Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea And Coffee Market is envisioned to escalate at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% and is expected to reach 50 billion litres (in terms of consumption) by 2021.Geographically, the global RTD tea and coffee market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

Global RTD tea and coffee market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as

Coca-Cola, Ting Hsin, Uni-President, Unilever, JBD Group, San Benedetto, Ferolito Vultaggio, Nestlé S.A., AriZona Beverage Co LLC, Pepsico Inc, Other Key Players

With 65.2% of share in 2015, Asia-Pacific dominates the global RTD tea and coffee market. The region is further believed to have the highest growth in RTD tea and coffee market sparked by rapidly expanding urban population, increasing per capita income and rising adoption of café culture in countries such as India and China. At present, with 55% of market share Japan dominates Asia-Pacific RTD tea and coffee market followed by China with 29% share. North America accounted for 23.2% of RTD tea and coffee market in 2015. The U.S. is the largest market RTD tea and coffee market in North America followed by Canada. Sales of RTD tea and Coffee witnessed a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 3.9% over 2014-2015. Europe accounted for approximately 11.0% of market in 2015. The market in the region is propelled by increasing demand for healthier beverages over existing carbonated drinks.

With 2.1% share Middle East and Africa RTD market is still in its initial phase. However, the market in the region is set for a burgeoned growth in future.

Increasing heath consciousness coupled with increasing inclination of youth towards ready to drink beverages is believed to garner the growth of global RTD tea and coffee market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. In addition to that increasing awareness about health benefits of RTD tea and coffee over carbonated drinks is also believed to foster the global RTD tea and coffee market in future.

However, limited commercial refrigeration service availability in developing countries and increasing cost of raw materials is projected to restrain the growth of global RTD tea and coffee market over next few years.

The global RTD tea and coffee market is segmented based on type of additives into preservatives, flavors, acidulates and sweeteners.

On the basis of packaging, the global RTD tea and coffee market is divided as glass bottle, cans, cartons and pet bottles.

Based on type, the global RTD tea market is segmented as green tea, herbal tea, fruit tea, black tea and others.

